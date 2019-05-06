Premier League news: Eden Hazard explains why he voted for Aguero to win PFA Player of the Year award

Chelsea v Manchester City - Premier League

What's the story?

Chelsea star Eden Hazard revealed that he voted for Sergio Aguero to win the Professional Footballers' Association Player of the Year award and has explained why he thinks the Manchester City ace deserves the accolade.

In case you didn't know

Both Hazard and Aguero made it to the six-man shortlist for the award alongside the likes of Raheem Sterling, Bernardo Silva, Sadio Mane and Virgil van Dijk.

Van Dijk went on to win the award in recognition of the pivotal role he played in Liverpool's title challenge this term. The Dutchman became the first defender since John Terry in the 2004-05 season to have been awarded the prize.

Meanwhile, Aguero was named in the PFA Team of the Year for the second consecutive time and is also in contention for the Premier League Golden Boot.

The Argentine forward sits at second place in the goal-scoring charts with 20 goals and eight assists to his name. He sits two goals behind current top-scorer Mohamed Salah who has 22 goals and eight assists for Liverpool this season.

The heart of the matter

Hazard explained his choice in Chelsea's match programme citing Aguero's consistency in the Premier League as one of the major reasons for his decision. The Belgian said, "I voted for Sergio Aguero – not because he scored a hat-trick against us! He has been playing in the Premier League for eight years now and in that time he is the guy who is always consistent."

He added, "Sometimes he’s injured, but when he’s on the pitch, he always scores goals. Sadio Mane was good, for example, but a lot of players deserved to win…even me!"

What's next?

Chelsea have been confirmed their spot in the Premier League top four and the Champions League courtesy of Arsenal's 1-1 draw against Brighton on Sunday.

The Blues will turn their attention to the Europa League where they are set to face Eintracht in the second leg of their semi-final fixture on Thursday.