Premier League News: Liverpool legend Graeme Souness believes it's too early to write off Manchester City

Graeme Souness

What's the story?

Liverpool legend Graeme Souness believes that it's too early to write off defending Premier League champions Manchester City, following their 3-1 loss to the Reds last night.

In case you didn't know...

Liverpool and Manchester City were involved in one of the greatest Premier League title races of all-time last season. The Reds, who were at one point favourites to win their maiden Premier League title, fell agonizingly short in the end and had to be satisfied with a second-spot finish.

Manchester City successfully defended their Premier League title after finishing a point above Liverpool. The Reds ended the season with the third-highest points tally in Premier League history and also became the team with the most points secured without winning the title.

The heart of the matter

Liverpool's victory over Manchester City on Sunday have made many to believe that the Reds are well on course to their elusive Premier League title.

But former Liverpool captain and manager Souness believes that it's too early to write the Citizens off as he feels that they played the Reds at the wrong time.

"I don't think City were that bad today, and I tell you what makes a proper team. When we were winning league titles here, that was saying more about us than winning European Cups.

"City are a proper team, and don't be writing them off. They will be back. They just played Liverpool at the wrong time today when they had big players missing.

"When you play them, you want to have all your big players playing at their best."

Liverpool FC v Manchester City - Premier League

Souness was a vital part of Liverpool's golden era and won five First Division titles during his six-year stint at Anfield between 1978 and 1984. The Scotland international also helped the Merseyside giants to win three European Cups.

He returned to the club in 1991 as their manager but departed three seasons later, having failed to win the league.

What's next?

Liverpool will next face Crystal Palace in the Premier League after the international break on 23rd November, with Manchester City also playing Chelsea on the same day.