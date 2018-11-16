Premier League transfer news: Chelsea to offer Kante plus €20 million for Real Madrid superstar and more – November 16, 2018

Will Chelsea let Kante go?

#5 Dybala speaks about United

Paulo Dybala had been linked with Manchester United in the summer. With Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival in Turin, there may have been a chance for the Argentine to be sold.

However, Manchester United weren’t able to sign their primary targets, let alone Paulo Dybala. That hasn’t stopped the rumours from flowing, though, as the Argentine has been asked about a potential move to the Old Trafford.

But it seems as though the former Palermo forward isn’t interested in a move right now. According to him, he is happy in Turin and has the ambition to win titles with the Old Lady.

"I'm not thinking about the transfer market,” Dybala was quoted as saying.

“Right now I'm really happy at Juventus and the focus is simply winning all the titles here."

Meanwhile, Arsenal youngster Julio Pleguezuelo has stated that he has offers from Spain but isn’t keen on going back just yet. The Gunners signed him from Barcelona in 2013 and he debuted for them in the EFL Cup game against Blackpool.

According to Pleguezuelo, his main target is to stay at the Emirates and make a name for himself.

Julio Pleguezuelo said: “I’m waiting to see how everything develops. I have to talk to my representative. My goal is to stay at Arsenal.

“I would like to continue and, if it is not here in England, I have offers in Spain, but at the moment it’s not my idea to go back.”

Signed him 2013 from Barcelona’s fabled academy, Pleguezuelo was loaned out to Mallorca and Gimnastic by former manager Arsene Wenger before Unai Emery handed him his debut last month.

