×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Premier League transfer news: Chelsea to offer Kante plus €20 million for Real Madrid superstar and more – November 16, 2018

Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
2.87K   //    16 Nov 2018, 21:46 IST

Will Chelsea let Kante go?
Will Chelsea let Kante go?

Hello and welcome to the Premier League transfer roundup for the day! The headline might have already given you an indication of what is in store today.

So, without further ado, let’s delve in!

#5 Dybala speaks about United

Paulo Dybala had been linked with Manchester United in the summer. With Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival in Turin, there may have been a chance for the Argentine to be sold.

However, Manchester United weren’t able to sign their primary targets, let alone Paulo Dybala. That hasn’t stopped the rumours from flowing, though, as the Argentine has been asked about a potential move to the Old Trafford.

But it seems as though the former Palermo forward isn’t interested in a move right now. According to him, he is happy in Turin and has the ambition to win titles with the Old Lady.

"I'm not thinking about the transfer market,” Dybala was quoted as saying.

“Right now I'm really happy at Juventus and the focus is simply winning all the titles here."

Meanwhile, Arsenal youngster Julio Pleguezuelo has stated that he has offers from Spain but isn’t keen on going back just yet. The Gunners signed him from Barcelona in 2013 and he debuted for them in the EFL Cup game against Blackpool.

According to Pleguezuelo, his main target is to stay at the Emirates and make a name for himself.

Julio Pleguezuelo said: “I’m waiting to see how everything develops. I have to talk to my representative. My goal is to stay at Arsenal.

“I would like to continue and, if it is not here in England, I have offers in Spain, but at the moment it’s not my idea to go back.”

Signed him 2013 from Barcelona’s fabled academy, Pleguezuelo was loaned out to Mallorca and Gimnastic by former manager Arsene Wenger before Unai Emery handed him his debut last month.


1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Chelsea Real Madrid CF Football N'Golo Kante Marco Asensio Football Transfer News EPL Transfer News
Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Writing was just a hobby I picked to escape from the stress of A-levels. And now, it is exactly what pays my bills every month. Write for multiple platforms with interest in both football and cricket. Have a tendency to be on the dark side.
Premier League transfer news: Real Madrid to offer €80...
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Chelsea want €700 million...
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: New Real Madrid boss wants...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid superstar wants to follow Ronaldo to...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid to sign Premier League superstar to replace...
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Real Madrid want Chelsea...
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer roundup: Chelsea want €500...
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Chelsea duo worth over €300...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid to make January offer of Gareth Bale...
RELATED STORY
Winners and Losers from Thibaut Courtois transfer to Real...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Tomorrow NET FRA 01:15 AM Netherlands vs France
Tomorrow CYP BUL 01:15 AM Cyprus vs Bulgaria
Tomorrow SLO NOR 01:15 AM Slovenia vs Norway
Tomorrow WAL DEN 01:15 AM Wales vs Denmark
Tomorrow SLO UKR 01:15 AM Slovakia vs Ukraine
Tomorrow SER MON 07:30 PM Serbia vs Montenegro
Tomorrow AZE FAR 10:30 PM Azerbaijan vs Faroe Islands
Tomorrow MAL KOS 10:30 PM Malta vs Kosovo
African Cup of Nations
18 Nov RWA CEN 07:00 PM Rwanda vs Central African Republic
International Friendlies 2018
Tomorrow JOR IND 10:30 PM Jordan vs India
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us