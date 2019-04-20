Premier League news: Virgil van Dijk compared to John Terry and Tony Adams 'at their peak'

Porto v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Second Leg

What's the story?

Former Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson has named Virgil van Dijk as his pick for the PFA Player of the Year award, comparing the Dutchman to Chelsea defender John Terry and Arsenal legend Tony Adams

In case you didn't know...

Since his £75 million move from Premier League rivals Southampton, Van Dijk has established himself as a commanding presence at the centre of defence and has earned the confidence of Jurgen Klopp, who regularly features the defender.

Liverpool are now genuine contenders for the Premier League tilte, a trophy that has eluded the Merseysiders for 29 years. The club currently sits at the top of the table, two points ahead of defending champions Manchester City, who still have a game in hand.

Van Dijk's phenomenal performances this season, including his exploits in Liverpool's Champions League clashes against Bayern Munich and Porto, has made him one of the favourites to win the PFA Player of the Year award.

The heart of the matter

When asked about his favourite for the award, Lawrenson named Van Dijk and compared him to the likes of Terry and Adams in their prime.

Speaking to BBC Sport, the former defender said, "We know about Van Dijk's ability and his leadership but the most impressive thing is that he has played with a succession of different centre-back partners this season: Dejan Lovren, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and even Fabinho. Has it affected the team? No, because it is all about him."

"Honestly, he is so good. He is at that moment where John Terry and Tony Adams were at their peak - where you can play anybody with them and it doesn't make any difference whatsoever."

What's next?

The announcement of the PFA Player of the Year award six-man shortlist will be made later today.

Liverpool are next scheduled to face Cardiff City in the Premier League on Sunday night.