Premier League Power Ranking: January 2019 - Pogba enters, Sane moves up

Nikhil Bhanu FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Editor's Pick 386 // 08 Jan 2019, 11:11 IST

The Premier League's busy winter period has come to a close, and the early part of 2019 brings some rest for the players in the form of relatively less stressful FA Cup games. Premier League players have a chance to rejuvenate themselves and get prepared for the second half of the League. The league is a two-horse race at the moment with Liverpool in the lead at 54 points while Pep Guardiola's Manchester City are trailing the reds by four points. The Premier League is always considered to be unpredictable, and with this title race looking to go right down to the wire, anything can happen. So expect the unexpected.

Some quality players have stood out and made strides in the last few Gameweeks while there are a bunch of players that have been consistently performing all Season. Using Sportskeeda's unique player ranking formula, we are going to count down the top 10 players in the Premier League as of game-week 21. Some disclaimers though - players that haven't played at least 60% of their respective Club's minutes which is earmarked at approximately 1100 Premier League minutes will not be in contention to make the list. Which is why the likes of Anthony Martial, Pedro, and Aaron Ramsey didn't make the cut.

So let's get straight into it!

#10 Paul Pogba - Score: 23.1 (New Entry)

Pogba has returned to his best under new Manager Solskjaer

Paul Pogba has looked like a changed man since the departure of Jose Mourinho. The Frenchman's beef with the former United Manager wasn't exactly confidential information. Ever since Mourinho's sacking, Pogba has done precisely what every Manchester United fan has been craving for - he is scoring Goals, he is creating Goals and is playing like an absolute champion.

In the four games under caretaker manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Pogba has scored four Goals and assisted three. The World Champion has led the Midfield and Solskjaer will be hoping to bring the best out of him in the games to come. If Pogba can keep this level up week in and week out, you can expect Manchester United to seriously push for a top 4 position this season.

