Premier League Power Rankings: Matchday Four

Ben Winfield
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.28K   //    04 Sep 2018, 13:24 IST

Leicester City v Liverpool FC - Premier League
Liverpool kept up their 100% winning record at Leicester

We are now four weeks into the Premier League season, and the table is beginning to take shape. We are now down to just three teams who have a 100% winning record, while there is still one team yet to win a single point.

Saturday lunchtime saw Liverpool continue their winning start, with a 2-1 win away at Leicester City, despite Alisson Becker’s shocking error. Later in the day, Chelsea joined them on four wins out of four, with a 2-0 win over Bournemouth.

West Ham’s dreadful start to the season continued, as they lost their fourth straight game, against Wolves, Adama Traore netting a brilliant late winner. Manchester City returned to winning ways with a victory over Newcastle, thanks to a stunning second-half strike from Kyle Walker.

On Sunday, Tottenham’s 100% winning record to the season came to an end at Watford, who continued their winning start with an impressive second-half comeback. Manchester United put a torrid couple of weeks behind them with a win at Burnley, Romelu Lukaku netting twice.

These are the standout performers of the season so far in each position.

Goalkeepers

Cardiff City v Newcastle United - Premier League
Etheridge has already saved two penalties this season

His team may be without a win so far this season, but not many players have started the season better than Cardiff City’s Neil Etheridge. The first player from the Philippines to play in the Premier League, Etheridge saved penalties in both of his opening two games, and has continued that form ever since. He may have let in three goals against Arsenal on Sunday, but he still made some good saves, and kept his side in the game. 

Elsewhere, Alisson Becker conceded his first goal of the season, and was sadly wholly responsible for it. Southampton’s Alex McCarthy put in a strong performance against Crystal Palace, making a number of good stops in the 2-0 win at Selhurst Park. It was also a good week for Rui Patricio, who helped Wolves to a first win since their return to the Premier League.

Top Five:

5) Ederson (Manchester City)

4) Ben Foster (Watford)

3) Rui Patricio (Wolves)

2) Alex McCarthy (Southampton)

1) Neil Etheridge (Cardiff City)

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Manchester City Sergio Aguero Virgil van Dijk
Ben Winfield
ANALYST
19 year old student journalist, support Yeovil Town
