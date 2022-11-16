Premier League rivals join Chelsea in race to sign Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumfries: Reports

According to Calciomercatoweb (via London World), Chelsea and Arsenal are both in a race to sign Inter Milan right-back Denzel Dumfries. The two London-based clubs have currently placed the 26-year-old on their radar and are intent on securing his signing in January.

Notably, the Blues were close to snatching the right-back and bringing him to Stamford Bridge during the summer window. However, they were unable to finalize the transfer, with Dumfries eventually staying at the Giuseppe Meazza. Chelsea's interest in the 26-year-old did not wane as the new campaign rolled in, and with the winter transfer window looming this January, the Blues have him in their sights.

They will need to be wary, however, about Arsenal's interest, as the Gunners have lit up the Premier League this season following impressive transfer market activities. Mikel Arteta has had to make do with an injury-prone Takehiro Tomiyasu at right-back, often opting for Ben White instead, despite the defender primarily being a centre-back.

This lack of depth on the right-defensive flank has seen the Gunners put Dumfries in their sights as well. But they will be concerned about the finances required to bring the Netherlands international to the Emirates Stadium. The right-back's contract is set to expire in 2025, and he is expected to cost around £35 million, which is reportedly £5 million higher than Arsenal's budget for his services.

Chelsea will hope they can convince Dumfries to join their sporting project, which currently sees them sit out of the Premier League top four. Arsenal have a better chance of offering Dumfries a run for the Premier League title, alongside almost guaranteed Champions League football next season.

Dumfries' stock could potentially rise if he exceeds expectations with the Netherlands national team at the World Cup in Qatar. Following his impressive performances for Inter Milan which saw him score and assist five goals combined in 20 games across competitions, the 26-year-old was called up for the Oranje's 26-man squad. A repeat of such performances on the international stage could see his Serie A side increase the valuation of their right-back.

