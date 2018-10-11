×
Premier League's five best players currently

Vaskar Gautam
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
865   //    11 Oct 2018, 22:29 IST

A moment from the EPL
A moment from the EPL

The English Premier League is one of the most popular and toughest football league in the world. Each season 20 teams compete very hard to win the league in about 38 matches.

Some of Europe's top teams play in the league, which makes it a very competitive one. In those teams, some of the world's best players are playing at the moment.

Out of about 300 players playing in the league here is a list of the "5 best players in the English Premier League currently" :


#5 David De Gea


De Gea in action for Manchester United
De Gea in action for Manchester United

David De Gea has been the "Talisman" for Manchester United for past 5 years now. In these 5 years or so he has saved United from being a very ordinary team in the Premier League. In fact, De Gea has won the United fans' "Player of the Season" award in four of the last five campaigns.

Such is the prowess of De Gea with the gloves that he is considered as the Lionel Messi of goalkeeping. Undoubtedly he is the best goalkeeper in the English Premier League currently.

Last season Man United had the most number of clean sheets with 17, and David De Gea was the main reason behind that. This season things haven't started well for United, with them being 8th in the table but still, De Gea has been superb at his job.

David De Gea is the toughest keeper to beat in the Premier League and that's what makes him one of the best players in the league.


#4 Kyle Walker


Kyle Walker
Kyle Walker

Kyle Walker's name in this list may raise a few eyebrows but the 28-year-old right-back from England was one of the key players in Manchester City's title triumph last season. He has come a long way as a footballer since his arrival at the Etihad Stadium.

Walker was good in Tottenham but under Pep Guardiola in Manchester City, he has become an indispensable player for both club and country. He has an imposing physique and possesses lightning speed. He also has immaculate ball playing skills.

Along with his defending role Walker has been impressive in dealing with aerial balls as well. Last season he had six assists to his name which makes more than a handful in the attacking department.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City Manchester United Kevin De Bruyne Eden Hazard Pep Guardiola Premier League Teams
Vaskar Gautam
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Sportskeeda is just a dream place for a sports fan like me. I want to learn and write. Passionate about cricket and football. Watch a little bit of WWE also. Let's get connected via sports.
