Premier League's top 5 attacking midfielders

In the early Premier League days, the attacking midfielder was usually a mercurial talent who didn't fit into a common, rigid four-four-two. This was the go-to formation for many Premier League bosses.

The number 10, as they are more commonly known on the world stage, would usually play alongside a number nine and drop back at times to try and make things happen.

The likes of Eric Cantona, Teddy Sheringham, and Dennis Bergkamp were world class talents that made this position work in the Premier League. Into the new millennium, and the move away from the four-four-two formation meant an influx of attacking midfielders from Europe and across the world.

Santi Cazorla, Juan Mata, and David Silva will always be in a conversation regarding the best the league has seen. The move towards a more flexible formation also allowed players like Paul Scholes to play a more fitting position, and be among the best.

Who leads the way in this category presently? The Premier League is blessed with many great number 10's. So much so that a few names are very unfortunate to miss out in a list of just five.

Here are the five best attacking midfielders in the Premier League currently.

#5 Christian Eriksen

Christian Eriksen has more than helped steady the ship at Brentford. After what was a brilliant start to the Premier League this season, the Bees went eight games without a win until the former Tottenham Hotspur man started a game for them.

He helped Thomas Frank's men to six wins from his nine games with three assists and a goal. Eriksen's experience has also settled his teammates around him.

Now, it looks as though his future will lie elsewhere in the summer, with the likes of Newcastle United and Spurs in the running for his signature. But Eriksen and Brentford should both be thankful for how much they have helped each other.

#4 Martin Odegaard

At the age of 23, it already seems as though Martin Odegaard has been around for a lifetime. He was plucked by Real Madrid at the age of 16, after making his international debut for Norway. For a moment, it felt like the Norwegian would be a forgotten talent after a succession of loan deals away from the Santiago Bernebeu.

After an original six-month loan deal to join Arsenal in January 2021, Odegaard didn't really pull up trees in the Premier League. It seemed unusual that Mikel Arteta made the deal permanent. But the deal was made and it looks like a great piece of business by the Gunners.

After the youngster contributed with six goals and four assists, Arteta bestowed the captaincy upon Odegaard's young shoulders. This was following the departure of Pierre-Emerick Aubamyang and Alex Lacazette's drop from the first team.

The former Stromsgodset prodigy has been a driving force, leading this young Arsenal team to the brink of Champions League football.

#3 Jarrod Bowen

The biggest question regarding Jarrod Bowen is, perhaps, why he doesn't have an international cap to his name. The West Ham United man has been fantastic since his move from Hull City in January 2020.

This year, he has taken his already-high standards to another level. Bowen is an important member of the Hammers team and one of the first names on the team sheet. There have been 10 assists and 10 goals in this season of the Premier League for the 25-year old.

As well as his performances in the Europa League, it's hard to argue with Bowen's nomination for Premier League Player of the Season. His workrate as well as his obvious ability is the reason clubs like Liverpool are sniffing around David Moyes' men. It would be hard not to see Bowen playing Champions League football soon.

#2 Bernardo Silva

Manchester City v Brighton & Hove Albion in Premier League

The biggest issue with Bernardo Silva is the fact that you could have him at the pinnacle of a number of these lists. He has played in every midfield and attacking position for Manchester City this season and has excelled in every spot.

Of late, the former Monaco man has played alongside Rodri in the middle of the park. But with his engine and ability to bring the ball forward, he is still contributing in the final third.

Eight Premier League goals may not be as many as the others on this list, nor are his four assists. Yet, Silva is vital to Pep Guardiola's attacking model, stringing passes together to create space for others to thrive.

Perhaps the Portuguese player's biggest asset is his professionalism, and the fact that he's happy to do the dirty work to help his side.

#1 Mason Mount

At The Bridge Pod ⭐️⭐️ @AtTheBridgePod So Mason Mount has NOT been nominated for Premier League Player Of The Season, but these other three have, i will just leave this here for you all to analyse. So Mason Mount has NOT been nominated for Premier League Player Of The Season, but these other three have, i will just leave this here for you all to analyse. https://t.co/1SwI6vCan5

Chelsea's season has been as much a rollercoaster as they have, perhaps, ever witnessed. They have gone rrom being a big part of an exciting three-horse title race in December, to having their owner, Roman Abramovic, sanctuined by the UK government.

Their form dipped dramatically over the new year, but not that of Mason Mount. The Chelsea graduate has been a vital and leading member of Tuchel's men this season.

With double-digit figures for both goals and assists, he is a shoo-in for the Chelsea captaincy in the future. Mount will be a huge part of the Blues' push towards silverware once the ownership issue is sorted.

