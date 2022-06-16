Premier League's Top 6 and one position they still need to strengthen 

The Premier League's top six, namely Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Arsenal, are among the richest clubs in the world. Most of them have enjoyed plenty of success domestically and in Europe and are also some of the most popular football clubs in the world.

They have and continue to feature some of the best footballers on the planet. Playing for one of the Premier League's big clubs is a dream for most players. This kind of pull has gone a long way towards helping the Premier League clubs continually rope in world-class footballers.

The 2022 summer transfer window is in full swing right now and the English giants are looking to bolster their ranks. Without further ado, let's take a look at the Premier League's top six sides and the one position they still need to strengthen.

Arsenal - Centre-forward

Arsenal let go of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the January transfer window. Experienced forward Alexandre Lacazette will join his former club Olympique Lyon on a free transfer on July 1. The Gunners are reportedly set to announce young striker Eddie Nketiah's contract extension shortly.

Nketiah showed a lot of promise in the second half of the 2021-22 season but it's clear as day that Arsenal lack a proven goalscorer at the moment. Fabrizio Romano in his Caught Offside column claims that the Gunners are ramping up their efforts to sign Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City.

Jesus will definitely improve Arsenal's attack and has proven himself in the Premier League. But if they can't reach an agreement with Manchester City for Jesus, they will need to move on to other targets because signing a striker is of utmost necessity to them right now.

Chelsea - Centre-back

Chelsea are under new ownership right now and their transfer activity has not gone at the same pace this summer as it used to under Roman Abramovich. The Blues desperately need to sign a new centre-back after losing Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen in the same summer.

Rudiger will join Real Madrid on July 1 and Christensen is hoping that his move to Barcelona will be announced soon. 37-year-old Thiago Silva cannot be relied upon for much longer and the club desperately needs to sign a world-class centre-back.

As per Sport, Chelsea have agreed a five-year deal with French centre-back Jules Kounde but are yet to reach an agreement with Sevilla over the transfer sum.

Liverpool - Midfield

Liverpool have an aging midfield. Thiago Alcantara and Jordan Henderson are both 31, Fabinho is 28, Naby Keita is 27 and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is 28. There is also a lack of creativity in this Liverpool midfield but they've managed to paper over that crack thanks to their technically gifted full-backs and forwards.

But it's about time that Liverpool bolstered their midfield department and roped in someone young and dynamic. They've been linked with Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham, as per Paul Joyce of the Times. However, a move is likely to happen only next summer.

The Merseysiders were also linked with Aurelien Tchouameni but it was reported that Real Madrid always had the upperhand.

Manchester City - Left-back

Don't get us wrong. Joao Cancelo has done an exceptional job at left-back for Manchester City. But with Kyle Walker turning 32, the Portuguese international could yet be brought back to play at right-back more extensively in the upcoming seasons.

While Oleksandr Zinchenko is a fairly decent backup for Cancelo right now, he is simply not at the level of the rest of his teammates. City have world-class players in every other position and they will need to strengthen at left-back sooner or later.

They've reportedly recognized the need to do this. According to The Guardian, Manchester City are set to make a bid for Brighton & Hove Albion's Players' Player and Supporters' Player of the Season Marc Cucurella.

Manchester United - Central midfield

With Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata set to leave the club at the end of June, Manchester United need to sign a new central midfielder. The Red Devils need a technician who can dictate play from deep and they are being heavily linked with Barcelona's Frenkie De Jong.

Due to their financial troubles, the Catalans might be forced to sell the Dutch midfielder to the Premier League giants this summer. De Jong could improve United's midfield massively thanks to his technical proficiency and tactical intelligence.

He will also lend a lot of balance to the Manchester United midfield which was all over the place in the 2022-23 season.

Frenkie’s calm, no indication to anyone on his future. He’s waiting. Still no changes on Frenkie de Jong deal. Barcelona won’t accept less than €85m guaranteed fee. Man Utd still in direct talks with Barça after verbal bid [€60m & €10m add-ons] turned down last week.Frenkie’s calm, no indication to anyone on his future. He’s waiting. Still no changes on Frenkie de Jong deal. Barcelona won’t accept less than €85m guaranteed fee. Man Utd still in direct talks with Barça after verbal bid [€60m & €10m add-ons] turned down last week. 🇳🇱 #MUFCFrenkie’s calm, no indication to anyone on his future. He’s waiting. https://t.co/Z2wEEN2ieR

Tottenham Hotspur - Attacking midfield

According to the Evening Standard, Yves Bissouma is undergoing his medical at Tottenham Hotspur today. He would be a brilliant signing for Spurs and would bolster their midfield department. Tottenham are starting to look like a very serious team under Antonio Conte.

Perhaps the one missing piece at Spurs right now is a creative midfielder. They've made an offer to their former player Christian Eriksen, as per The Mail. If Spurs can sign a creative attacking midfielder, then they'll become a side that can mount a challenge on all fronts in the upcoming season.

Brentford are becoming resigned to losing Christian Eriksen in the face of interest from Tottenham and Manchester United- ESPN https://t.co/RREScKa3QO

