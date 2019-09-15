Premier League Saturday roundup | EPL Scores

Tony Akatugba FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 22 // 15 Sep 2019, 01:12 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Norwich City's heroes celebrate!

A fine Saturday of Premier League action was capped off by an upset at Carrow Road. A Norwich City side blighted by injuries stunned the defending champions Manchester City 3-2, with Kenny McLean kicking off proceedings as early as the 18th minute with a header from a corner kick.

A few minutes later, Teemu Pukki squared a pass for a Todd Cantwell tap in, as the Canaries doubled their shock lead. Sergio Aguero pulled one back before half-time, making it 2-1 at the break.

A goal from Pukki five minutes after the break was followed up by a Rodri strike in the 88th minute, and Daniel Farke's side had to fend off Pep Guardiola's men for the rest of the game.

Earlier on, Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool kicked off the weekend's action with a fine display at home against Newcastle United. The Reds came from behind to win 3-1 as a Sadio Mane brace was followed by a Mohamed Salah goal in the 72nd minute. The title contenders extended their winning streak to 14 Premier League matches.

Elsewhere, Frank Lampard's fledgelings sent a message to the Premier League elite, as they trounced Nuno Espirito Santo's Wolverhampton Wanderers at the fortress that is The Molineux. Tammy Abraham led the chorus of goals, as the Nigerian born Englishman grabbed a hattrick in the 2-5 thriller.

Up North, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United ended their 3 games winless run, as Marcus Rashford's 8th-minute penalty was all that was needed to edge Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City side 1-0.

After Saturday's proceedings, Liverpool moved further away from Man City, with Klopp's men opening a 5 point gap at the summit of the PL table. Spurs and United are also within touching distance of City, as both teams are a mere two points away from City's 10.

Here are the results in full.

EPL Scores

Liverpool 3-1 Newcastle

Advertisement

Brighton 1-1 Burnley

Manchester United 1-0 Leicester City

Sheffield United 0-1 Southampton

Tottenham Hotspurs 4-0 Crystal Palace

Wolves 2-5 Chelsea

Norwich City 3-2 Manchester City