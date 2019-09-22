Premier League Saturday roundup | EPL Scores

Manchester City served up a football masterclass

It was certainly another Saturday of epic Premier League football, packed with a stunning 25-yard goal, a hattrick, and a couple of VAR reversals.

The action got underway at the King Power Stadium, with Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham Hotspur looking to make it back to back PL wins, however, James Maddison and his Leicester City teammates had other ideas.

Wilfried Ndidi's goal early on was ruled offside by VAR, only for Harry Kane to break the deadlock in the 29th minute. He received Son Heung-Min's backheel pass as he fell to the ground and audaciously sent the ball beyond Kasper Schmeichel for the lead.

Spurs found themselves on the wrong end of a VAR decision in the 64th minute, as Serge Aurier's goal was ruled offside, and five minutes later Ricardo Pereira pulled the Lilywhites level. Five minutes to the end of the game, Maddison let loose a scorching shot from outside the box, beating Paulo Gazzaniga and sending the Foxes into top 4 on 11 points.

Later on, the champions Manchester City were seeking retribution for their loss at Carrow Road last week, and Watford were simply at the wrong place at the wrong time. City sent a message to their title challengers, and it echoed loud and clear - 8 times.

The party started as early as the 1st minute with David Silva tapping home a Kevin De Bruyne cross from close range. Six minutes later, Sergio Aguero made it 2-0 from the spot, and Riyad Mahrez made it 3-0 from a freekick moments later.

Bernardo Silva and Nicolas Otamendi then grabbed a goal each to make it 5-0 inside 18 minutes. Bernardo completed his hattrick after halftime, and Kevin De Bruyne scored a stunning goal late on as Manchester City continue to breathe down Liverpool's neck in second place, two points behind the leaders who play tomorrow.

Here are the results in full.

EPL Scores

Leicester City 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur

Burnley 2-0 Norwich City

Everton 0-2 Sheffield United

Manchester City 8-0 Watford

Newcastle United 0-0 Brighton