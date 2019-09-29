Premier League Saturday roundup | EPL Scores

Manchester City players celebrate Riyad Mahrez's goal

It was another mouth-watering feast of Saturday Premier League action, as the high octane race at the top of the table served us some more drama.

The weekend's action was kicked off by Liverpool's away trip to Bramall Lane, and the Reds were held almost to the very end by Sheffield United. The game looked at times to be headed for a draw, with Jurgen Klopp's men failing to register a shot on target in the first half.

Lady Luck, however, made her presence felt in the 70th minute of play, as Georginio Wijnaldum's shot from the edge of the area somehow wriggled through Dean Henderson's fingers for Liverpool's winner. The Reds opened up an 8 point lead at the top of the table with Manchester City playing at the tail end of Saturday's fixture list.

Meanwhile, in the English capital, Frank Lampard's Chelsea registered their first clean sheet of the season against Brighton. The Blues controlled the first half with Pedro, Tammy Abraham, and Ross Barkley missing chances.

At the start of the second half, Mason Mount was brought down by Adam Webster in the box, and Jorginho finished from the penalty spot to put the game at 1-0. Brighton tried to fight back, however, a Chelsea counter-attack finished by Willian put the game to bed with 14 minutes to go.

For the last game of the day, the defending champions Manchester City started their game away in the blue half of Merseyside at the wrong end of an 8 point gap at the summit of the Premier League table.

In the 24th minute, Gabriel Jesus put City ahead with a header, but nine minutes later Dominic Calvert-Lewin equalised for Everton. The game was level at the interval.

Riyad Mahrez got the Cityzens ahead in the 71st minute, as he curled a freekick past Jordan Pickford and into the goal. Raheem Sterling sealed the victory in the 84th minute, with his shot rebounding off the bar and into the net.

That win restored the five-point deficit at the top of the Premier League standings as the Cityzens recorded their 4th consecutive victory in all competitions.

Here are the results in full:

EPL Scores

Sheffield United 0-1 Liverpool

Aston Villa 2-2 Burnley

Bournemouth 2-2 West Ham

Chelsea 2-0 Brighton

Crystal Palace 2-0 Norwich City

Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Southampton

Wolves 2-0 Watford

Everton 1-3 Manchester City