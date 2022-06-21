Premier League side to demand in excess of £51 million for 25-year-old Chelsea target: Reports

Chelsea are interested in signing Everton forward Richarlison although the Toffees are demanding more than £51 million for their talisman, according to reports.

Richarlison was a rare bright spark and a key factor in the club securing their Premier League survival by the barest of margins in an otherwise miserable season for the Merseyside club.

The 25-year-old scored 10 goals in 29 top-flight appearances last term. But with just two years left on his current contract, there seems to be a growing acceptance among Everton supporters that their star man may leave Goodison Park this summer.

According to The Liverpool Echo, Chelsea are greatly interested in signing the Brazil international, but any move they make will depend on whether or not Romelu Lukaku returns to Inter Milan.

The report also claims that Frank Lampard's side won't sell Richarlison on the cheap and will be looking for "far in excess" of the £51 million they paid Watford for the forward three years ago.

The Toffees may be willing to wait until after the World Cup, which might add dramatically to the player's value if he helps Brazil to a good tournament in Qatar.

Thomas Tuchel is desperate to improve his frontline this summer, with current strikers Lukaku and Timo Werner flopping over the past couple of seasons.

Thomas Tuchel urges Chelsea to sign Robert Lewandowski to replace Romelu Luakaku

With the Belgian forward looking set to rejoin Inter following a disastrous return to Stamford Bridge, the Blues will be keen to bolster their attacking options in an attempt to bridge the gap between themselves and the Premier League's top two.

One player who would certainly help with that cause is Bayern Munich superstar Robert Lewandowski, who has already declared his desire to leave the Bundesliga champions this summer.

The 33-year-old Poland international has been one of the leading centre-forwards in European football over the past decade, but has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona.

However, with the Catalonian club's finances infamously shaky, a deal to bring the legendary striker to the Camp Nou may prove difficult.

According to ESPN, the Blues would love to make Lewandowski a part of their squad to replace Lukaku, with Tuchel encouraging the new regime at the club to secure a deal for the Bayern striker.

