Premier League: Signings each top-6 team could make on deadline day

Premier League clubs have been some of the biggest spenders in the transfer market over the past decade, and the trend has continued in the ongoing summer transfer window too. Manchester United pulled off one of the biggest signings of this electrifying transfer window, bringing back club legend Cristiano Ronaldo to the Premier League after 12 years.

The Premier League's top six clubs have spent over £500 million in the 2021 summer transfer window, and a few more millions could be added to that figure on deadline day. Arsenal have been the highest-spending Premier League club this transfer window, having spent £132 million on the likes of Ben White and Aaron Ramsdale.

The transfer window for Premier League clubs is set to close on 31st August, which could see clubs scrambling to seal a few late moves. On that note, here's a look at the signings each top-6 team could make on deadline day.

#6 Arsenal | Max Aarons

Arsenal have set their sights on Norwich City's Max Aarons.

Max Aarons is tipped to be the man to replace Hector Bellerin at right-back, as the Spaniard could make a return to his boyhood club.

Aarons is regarded as one of the most promising full-backs in English football, and had previously attracted interest from European powerhouse Bayern Munich. However, Norwich City slapped a £35 million price tag on the youngster, which proved to be a stumbling block for the German champions.

Arsenal join transfer race to sign Max Aarons https://t.co/f8lN03nnSm — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) July 19, 2021

According to the Sunday Mirror and Express, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and technical director Edu have identified Max Aarons as a long-term signing for the full-back position.

Even in the post-COVID-19 economy, Aarons will cost Arsenal upwards of £2 5million, but he perfectly fits the club's policy of recruiting young talents. The Premier League club could also lose Ainsley Maitland-Niles before the close of the summer window, which could force them to double down on their interest in Aarons.

#5 Tottenham Hotspur | Adama Traore

Adama Traore could rejoin Nuno Espirito Santo at Spurs

One of the most likely deadline-day signings on our list, Adama Traore could join forces with his former boss Nuno Espirito Santo at Tottenham Hotspur.

Adama Traore showcased an impressive performance in his most recent Premier League outing against Manchester United. He was arguably the best player on the pitch, and gave Daniel Levy plenty of reasons to meet Wolves' £40 million asking price for the explosive winger.

Adama Traoré is one of the main names on Tottenham list as potential new winger since weeks, confirmed. Direct talks ongoing with all parties involved - Spurs now preparing bid. ⚪️ #THFC



Three names on the list. Adama, now priority. Madueke appreciated but PSV want to keep him. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 23, 2021

After a torrid time last season, Tottenham Hotspur need to make solid signings to challenge for the top-four spots in the Premier League once again.

According to Sky Sports, Spurs are also considering a loan deal for Traore, which would see him join on a season-long deal with the option to make it permanent for £40 million.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav