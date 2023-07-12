Premier League superstar rejects PSG transfer: Reports

PSG Hub reported on Wednesday (July 12) that Harry Kane has said he does not want to join Paris Saint-Germain. The report comes amid rumours linking Kylian Mbappe with a move to Real Madrid (via Football365).

Should the Ligue 1 outfit lose their star forward, the club will need a top-notch replacement. Kane has also been heavily linked with a move to Bundesliga club Bayern Munich.

Fabrizio Romano reported on Monday (July 10) that Tottenham Hotspur will not accept the Bavarian club's latest €80 million bid. At the moment, the England international has one year left on his deal at Spurs.

Bayern Munich are looking for an upgrade on their current striker, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting. Despite scoring 19 goals in 30 appearances for the club last season, the player's campaign was interrupted by injuries.

Kane has been phenomenal for his current club in English football. He finds himself second to Alan Shearer (260 goals) for the most goals in the Premier League (213 goals).

The 29-year-old striker has also won the golden boot on three occasions in the Premier League.

Should this be the Spurs star's last season, he has indeed capped off his career with the north London outfit in fine fashion. Kane scored 30 league goals last season, finishing second to Erling Haaland in the race for the golden boot.

"I wouldn’t go to PSG if I was him"- Gabby Agbonlahor on Kane's potential transfer to PSG

Aston Villa v Watford - Pre Season Friendly

Football pundit and former Aston Villa player Gabby Agbonlahor has given his take on rumours surrounding Harry Kane's transfer to Paris Saint-Germain.

Despite reports linking the Tottenham Hotspur star to top clubs like Bayern Munich and PSG, Agbonlahor believes that the England international will remain at Spurs. Speaking to Football Insider, he said:

"I wouldn’t go to PSG if I was him. I feel for Kane because he has been priced out of a move to Man United, who are going to move on to other targets. He’s not going to end up at a club in England, and I don’t think Real Madrid will pay the money for him. I think he’ll be playing for Spurs next season."

The former striker also says that he wouldn't be surprised if the player signed an extension on his current contract at Spurs.

Poll : 0 votes