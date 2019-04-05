×
Premier League Table: Gameweek 33 football predictions - Liverpool to lose ground in the title race, Chelsea to grab fourth place, and more

Shashwat Kumar
ANALYST
Preview
172   //    05 Apr 2019, 14:44 IST

Maurizio Sarri
Maurizio Sarri

Gameweek 33 of the Premier League is nearly upon us and all teams are ready to battle it out for the last stretch of the competition. Here is a look at the current status of the Premier League table.

The Premier League table currentlyE
The Premier League table currently

This is the list of upcoming matches this weekend:

Southampton vs Liverpool

Huddersfield vs Leicester City

Newcastle vs Crystal Palace

Bournemouth vs Burnley

Everton vs Arsenal

Chelsea vs West Ham 

The match-week starts off with Liverpool travelling to the south coast of England to lock horns with Southampton. The visitors come into the game on the back of an absorbing victory against Tottenham.

However, Manchester City’s mid-week triumph over Cardiff left the Reds stranded in the second spot. Thus, Jurgen Klopp’s men would hope to restore their advantage and sit at the perch of the table yet again.

Southampton, meanwhile, would hope to avoid defeat in a bid to distance themselves from the relegation zone. At the moment, the Saints have a game in hand and sit five points from safety. Hence, a draw or a win would lift them above Brighton, and potentially Newcastle. 

Thus, one can expect an even contest, with the game ending in a scored draw in all likelihood.

The other Merseyside club, Everton, battle it out with Arsenal on Sunday, with the latter keen to reclaim the third spot. However, the Gunners would have to burn the midnight oil to achieve the feat, with them not boasting of an encouraging record at Goodison Park.

A favourable result for the away side would catapult them above Tottenham and keep the former a couple of points ahead of their North London rivals.

On the other hand, a win for Everton would see them leapfrog Watford into 8th, whereas a draw would nudge them ahead of Leicester City in 9th.

Yet, in light of Arsenal’s recent upsurge in form, one can expect the Gunners to get over the line against an unpredictable Everton side.

Chelsea, after their mid-week exploits against Brighton, would also want to reaffirm their top four credentials when they host West Ham on Monday. The Blues currently occupy the fifth spot, but a win could take them above Tottenham, and possibly Arsenal too.

Maurizio Sarri’s men look set to continue their home dominance, with West Ham enduring patchy form.

Another crunch encounter at the weekend sees Crystal Palace clash swords with Newcastle United. The duo is not yet embroiled in the relegation scrap, with the pair 13th and 14th respectively.

However, a string of losses from now could result in them getting dragged down to the dog-fight. A victory for the Eagles would allow them to claim 12th place, while a successful outcome for the Magpies would enable them to move ahead of the London club and potentially Bournemouth.  

Hence, with a lot riding on the game, one can expect the match to end in a stalemate, as both teams wouldn’t be too gung-ho in their approach.

One of the remaining games of the weekend features Bournemouth hosting Burnley as the latter looks to claw away from the drop zone. However, the Clarets would find it tough to do so, considering their poor run. Hence, the Cherries look primed to secure another victory. 

The other game comprises Leicester City and Huddersfield, with Brendan Rodgers eyeing another win to continue his strong start. And on current form, the Foxes should get the better of the Terriers comfortably.  

Shashwat Kumar
ANALYST
