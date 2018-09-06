Premier League 2018/19: Team of the season so far

Shashwat Kumar

The Premier League entered its first international break on the back of some exciting and gripping action. Over the course of the first four match-days, 116 goals went in, thus keeping up with the Premier League’s reputation of being high-octane.

After four weeks, the table is topped by Liverpool, who lead on goal difference. Along with Liverpool, Chelsea and Watford have also maintained a perfect start heading into the break. However, not all clubs have found it plain sailing with West Ham, Burnley and Newcastle languishing at the foot of the table.

The Premier League has again been the platform for a number of impressive performances, some by its new additions and some by those who have already gone through the grind of a full English football season. Despite the season only being a month old, I have compiled a team of the season based on the players’ performances up until now.

The team looks exciting on paper and has a good blend of youth and experience. Without wasting further time, let us look at which players make the cut and get the honour of being a part of the ‘Team of the Season till now’.

Manager: Javi Gracia (Watford)

Formation: 4-2-3-1

Gracia has enjoyed a wonderful start to life at Watford

