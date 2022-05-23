Premier League Team of the Season (2021-22)

The 2021-22 Premier League season has drawn to a close and Manchester City have emerged as the champions of England. It was a title race that went right down to the wire. City to produce a remarkable comeback from being 0-2 down against Aston Villa in the 75th minute to win the game 3-2 on the final day.

Liverpool lost out on the title by one point despite winning their final game of the season against Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-1. Tottenham Hotspur edged out Arsenal in the race to secure the final Champions League berth.

Manchester United fell to Crystal Palace in their final game of the campaign but since West Ham United couldn't muster a win either, the former qualified for the Europa League. Leeds United beat Brentford 3-2 to avoid relegation while Burnley joined Norwich City and Watford in getting dropped to the Championship.

There have been plenty of standout performers in the Premier League this season. It's time to turn in our take on the team of the season.

Premier League Team of the Season

Goalkeeper - Alisson Becker (Liverpool)

Southampton v Liverpool - Premier League

Alisson Becker registered a save percentage of 75.3% (as per FbRef) this Premier League season. It is bettered only by David Raya of Brentford (76.8%) an Jose Sa of Wolverhampton Wanderers (79.3%). He conceded just 24 goals in 36 Premier League appearances this term and kept 20 clean sheets.

Alisson shared the Premier League Golden Glove with compatriot Ederson Moraes and it's been a great season for both Brazilian goalkeepers.

Right-back - Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Liverpool v Villarreal Semi Final Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Trent Alexander-Arnold is arguably the best attacking full-back in the world right now. He is a world-class playmaker and one of the most innovative and effective passers in the game. Alexander-Arnold picked up 12 assists in the Premier League this term, second only to Mohamed Salah's 13.

He also played as many as 90 key passes this season, according to Whoscored.com.

Centre-back - Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Villarreal v Liverpool Semi Final Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

The colossal Dutch centre-back continues to dominate opponents with his excellent game-reading abilities and physicality. He is almost indomitable when it comes to aerial duels, winning a whopping 117 of them. He is also one of the best ball-progressors among centre-backs.

The 30-year-old completed as many as 165 long balls, which is the third-best in the league this season. He also won nearly 75% of all of his duels.

Centre-back - Ruben Dias (Manchester City)

Newcastle United v Manchester City - Premier League

After a great debut season, Ruben Dias was able to tap into the same rich vein of form and has now established himself as one of the finest centre-backs in England. Dias made 28 Premier League appearances, scoring two goals and providing four assists.

He also completed 78.17 passes per game and helped City keep 12 clean sheets. Dias had a tackle success rate of 73% in the Premier League this season.

Left-back - Joao Cancelo (Manchester City)

Newcastle United v Manchester City - Premier League

Manchester City have some of the most technically gifted players in the Premier League. They are all excellent at holding onto the ball and passing it around. Joao Cancelo leads the table for most passes completed this season with 2951. He was sensational at left-back for Manchester City.

The Portugal international scored a goal and provided seven assists in 36 Premier League appearances this season.

Defensive midfielder - Rodri (Manchester City)

Manchester City v Newcastle United - Premier League

Manchester City's midfield metronome Rodri has done a stellar job at the base of midfield. He has been excellent at aerial duels and also at distributing the ball. The Spain international averaged 86.82 passes per game and registered a tackle success rate of 62%.

He made as many as 292 recoveries and also played as many as 180 accurate long balls. Rodri is one of the most well-rounded deep-lying playmaker in Europe right now.

The 25-year-old also showed how effective he can be in the final third, scoring seven goals and providing two assists in 33 Premier League appearances.

Central midfielder - Declan Rice (West Ham United)

Norwich City v West Ham United - Premier League

Declan Rice has cemented his status as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League. He is a combative and dynamic player who has been a difference maker for West Ham United quite often this season.

Rice ranks eighth for tackles made (80) in the Premier League this term. He is 15th in the list for most passes completed among all players in the English top flight (2153). In 36 Premier League appearances this season, he scored one goal and provided four assists.

Central midfielder - Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Manchester City v Aston Villa - Premier League

Kevin De Bruyne was named the 'Premier League Player of the Season' last week. The Belgium international was key to Manchester City sustaining their lead at the top of he table and he has been a creative force in midfield for Pep Guardiola's side.

He averaged 3.6 key passes per game, scored 15 goals and provided eight assists in 30 Premier League appearances. It was yet another remarkable campaign for the 30-year-old.

Right-winger - Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Mohamed Salah is justified in feeling robbed off the 'Premier League Player of the Season' award. The Egypt international was not at his sublime best in the closing stages of the season but he was nearly unstoppable for the majority of it.

He topped both the goalscoring (23) and the assists chart (13) in the Premier League this season. Salah created as many as 18 clear-cut goalscoring chances and played 63 key passes this season.

Striker - Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United)

Manchester United v Newcastle United - Premier League

In a thoroughly forgettable season for Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo has been a rare bright spot. The Portuguese talisman's legs might not support him as well as they used to but you just cannot fault him for effort or ability.

Ronaldo scored 18 goals and provided three assists in 30 Premier League appearances this term. He is expected to kick on at Manchester United despite the absence of Champions League football next season.

Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur)

Norwich City v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Son Heung-Min bagged a brace in the final game of the season to level with Salah at the top of the Premier League goalscoring chart. He has now become the first Asian player to win the Golden Boot in Europe's top five leagues.

He scored 23 goals and provided nine assists in 35 Premier League appearances for Spurs. Son is one of the most underrated forwards of his generation and has been more important to Antonio Conte's side this term than Harry Kane.

Substitutes: Mason Mount, Bukayo Saka, Ederson Moraes, Joel Matip, Andrew Robertson, Sadio Mane, Bernardo Silva, Antonio Rudiger

Mason Mount has shown that he is here to stay. Bukayo Saka has shown a lot of quality this term. Ederson Moraes could be used interchangeably with Alisson Becker. Robertson, Sadio Mane, Bernardo Silva and Antonio Rudiger have all had excellent seasons as well.

