Premier League: The best bargain buys in the last decade

The 2018-19 season is gathering pace as the action heads into the winter. Chelsea remain the only teams to have not lost yet with their summer arrival Jorginho spearheading their challenge. While the midfielder didn’t come cheap, he is proving to be worth every penny.

Just like every year, the Premier League clubs spent astronomically on players. However, the rub of the green has gone their way this time as numerous players have taken to the league like ducks to water.

Liverpool’s new boys have had a huge impact while Lucas Torreira at £26 million seems a steal for Arsenal. On the other hand, Riyad Mahrez cost an absolute fortune for the Cityzens yet has started to influence games his price tag and quality warrants.

On many an occasion, the Premier League clubs have been ridiculed for their exorbitant spending on rather average players. Thus, it is time that we recognised the astute pieces of business they have come up with over the years.

Through this article, we would look at the 5 best bargain buys PL clubs have made over the past decade. Without further ado, let us take a look at them:

Honourable Mentions: Kieran Tripper (Burnley to Tottenham), Andy Robertson (Hull City to Liverpool)

Milner has been immense for Liverpool

#5 James Milner (Manchester City to Liverpool, 2015 – Free)

In the summer of 2015, one of Manchester City’s unsung heroes became a free agent. Having played a hand in the Cityzens’ league triumphs, Milner represented an efficient option who had the experience of winning the biggest prize in England. Thus, when it came to light that he was available on a free transfer, the majority of English clubs sat up and took cognizance.

In the end, Liverpool won the race for his signature. Under Rodgers, Milner was asked to play out of position at full-back. Yet, Milner being the ultimate professional, turned in some fine displays in an unfamiliar role. However, since the arrival of Klopp, the Englishman has looked a man reborn.

Klopp has restored him to his favoured central midfield position and the midfielder has enjoyed a renaissance. Last season, Milner chalked up the highest number of assists en route Liverpool’s run to the Champions League final. In the current season, he has been the midfield general around whom Liverpool’s troops have rallied.

While Milner is not very extravagant with his play, there are barely a handful of players who can match his efficiency. In addition to his tenacity, the Englishman also possesses good dead-ball skills which make him a rare commodity.

In today’s market, a player with such a versatile skill-set would surely cost north of £30m. Hence, the Anfield hierarchy deserves credit for pulling this rabbit out of their hat. For these reasons, Milner makes our list at No.5.

