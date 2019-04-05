Premier League: Top 10 potential free agents this summer

Ben Roberts FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.82K // 05 Apr 2019, 18:29 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

(L-R) David Luiz, Daniel Sturridge, Vincent Kompany

With wages as high as they are nowadays, a club has to be certain when they decide whether a player who wants a contract renewal is truly beneficial to the team or not. Other factors like how frequently they get injured, their age, and their ability to gel with the rest of the squad are also taken into consideration.

At the end of every season, at least a handful of well-known players are released from their contracts, free to be snapped up by any club that the player feels is the right next step. Sometimes hidden gems can fall between the cracks and revitalise their career elsewhere, whilst others are set for a sharp decline that will never be solved, right up until they finally retire.

It's a nerve-wracking time for players who have mere weeks left on their contracts. They can hope and pray that their club sees the good in them, but ultimately it is out of their hands.

With that being said, let's take a look at ten players who are set to become free agents this summer.

#10 Juan Mata

Manchester United v FK Rostov - UEFA Europa League Round of 16: Second Leg

Juan Mata is a 30-year-old attacking midfielder who currently plays for Manchester United in the Premier League. He also plays for Spain's national team, having made 41 appearances since making his debut back in March 2009.

Right now, the problem with Mata is his age. He's going to turn 31 at the end of this month and although United have reportedly offered a one-year extension to his contract, the Spaniard has demanded that he wants at least two more years at Old Trafford for stability.

United's policy has always typically been to offer one-year extensions to players over 30 who still provide something for the team; if they're fringe first-team players, then you can let them go. Mata is primarily a back-up option for United right now but when he's brought on, he makes an impact, which is why negotiations are still going on.

Mata has been linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus this summer, who are circling like vultures, waiting for his contract to expire before they make a move for the midfielder.

1 / 10 NEXT

Advertisement