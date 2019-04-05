×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Premier League: Top 10 potential free agents this summer

Ben Roberts
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.82K   //    05 Apr 2019, 18:29 IST

(L-R) David Luiz, Daniel Sturridge, Vincent Kompany
(L-R) David Luiz, Daniel Sturridge, Vincent Kompany

With wages as high as they are nowadays, a club has to be certain when they decide whether a player who wants a contract renewal is truly beneficial to the team or not. Other factors like how frequently they get injured, their age, and their ability to gel with the rest of the squad are also taken into consideration.

At the end of every season, at least a handful of well-known players are released from their contracts, free to be snapped up by any club that the player feels is the right next step. Sometimes hidden gems can fall between the cracks and revitalise their career elsewhere, whilst others are set for a sharp decline that will never be solved, right up until they finally retire.

It's a nerve-wracking time for players who have mere weeks left on their contracts. They can hope and pray that their club sees the good in them, but ultimately it is out of their hands.

With that being said, let's take a look at ten players who are set to become free agents this summer.

#10 Juan Mata

Manchester United v FK Rostov - UEFA Europa League Round of 16: Second Leg
Manchester United v FK Rostov - UEFA Europa League Round of 16: Second Leg

Juan Mata is a 30-year-old attacking midfielder who currently plays for Manchester United in the Premier League. He also plays for Spain's national team, having made 41 appearances since making his debut back in March 2009.

Right now, the problem with Mata is his age. He's going to turn 31 at the end of this month and although United have reportedly offered a one-year extension to his contract, the Spaniard has demanded that he wants at least two more years at Old Trafford for stability.

United's policy has always typically been to offer one-year extensions to players over 30 who still provide something for the team; if they're fringe first-team players, then you can let them go. Mata is primarily a back-up option for United right now but when he's brought on, he makes an impact, which is why negotiations are still going on.

Mata has been linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus this summer, who are circling like vultures, waiting for his contract to expire before they make a move for the midfielder.

1 / 10 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City Manchester United Juan Mata Ander Herrera Football Latest Transfer News & Rumors Manchester United Transfer News Premier League Teams
Ben Roberts
ANALYST
Editor and Analyst for SportsKeeda.
3 best playmakers in the Premier League this season
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Goal Scoring Midfielders in the Premier League this season
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Manchester United to make £100 million bid for superstar talent and more - April 3, 2019
RELATED STORY
5 closest title races in Premier League history 
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 5 Best Central Midfielders This Season
RELATED STORY
Top 10 most exciting English young stars
RELATED STORY
7 players sold by Chelsea who currently play for their Premier League rivals
RELATED STORY
Premier League Manager of the Month | Top 3 nominees
RELATED STORY
5 richest Premier League club owners
RELATED STORY
2018 - Best player of the year for each Premier League top six club
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 34
13 Apr LEI NEW 12:30 AM Leicester City vs Newcastle
13 Apr TOT HUD 05:00 PM Tottenham vs Huddersfield Town
13 Apr BRI AFC 07:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs AFC Bournemouth
13 Apr BUR CAR 07:30 PM Burnley vs Cardiff City
13 Apr FUL EVE 07:30 PM Fulham vs Everton
13 Apr SOU WOL 07:30 PM Southampton vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
13 Apr MAN WES 10:00 PM Manchester United vs West Ham
14 Apr CRY MAN 06:35 PM Crystal Palace vs Manchester City
14 Apr LIV CHE 09:00 PM Liverpool vs Chelsea
16 Apr WAT ARS 12:30 AM Watford vs Arsenal
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us