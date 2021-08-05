Top 5 young players to watch in 2021-22 Premier League Season

There is something special about the young guns within the Premier League. The way they parry away the pressure and hurdles put in front of them by the most competitive league in the world is worth a sight.

The English Premier League has been a launchpad for many youngsters who later went ahead and conquered Europe. Cristiano Ronaldo and Cesc Fabregas are prime examples of the same.

It is popularly said that once played in England's top-flight, it gets relatively easy to handle the pressure and the pace in any other league. The EPL is also gifted with fans who welcome their young starlets as much as any veteran.

The faith put by English coaches in budding talent is massive as well. What else is needed for a boy with a dream?

The same brings us to the topic of the day: Top five young players to watch in the 2021-22 Premier League season.

#5 Emile Smith Rowe (Arsenal)

Arsenal's latest number 10 — Emile Smith Rowe, is a much anticipated player within the ranks of the club. The south Londoner has signed a five-year deal with the Gunners after much speculation.

Emile Smith Rowe is Arsenal's latest number 10 in the Premier League

Part of Arsenal's youth academy, Emile Smith Rowe, was sent on loan following graduation. He spent his loan tenure with RB Leipzig and Huddersfield Town before returning to the Emirates Stadium to don the jersey vacated by Mesut Ozil.

The England player has established himself to be one of the favorites of all the managers he has played under. Arsenal fans will be looking forward to seeing Emile Smith Rowe grace the midfield this year.

#4 Mason Greenwood (Manchester United)

Another player who has climbed up the ladders to join the senior squad — Mason Greenwood. A finished product of Manchester United's youth program, Greenwood is ready to take up the responsibility of leading the Red Devils' attack full time.

Greenwood is expected to have more minutes with Manchester United this season

The youngest ever to feature in a European competition (since the Champions League era), Mason is expected to make regular appearances for the Old Trafford natives this season in the Premier League.

The versatile nature of the nineteen-year-old player allows him to play multiple roles. Starting as a midfielder, Greenwood took up the responsibility of center-forward. He plays far up the flanks for his team and occasionally as a second striker.

Mason Greenwood has 6️⃣ goals in his last 6️⃣ Premier League games pic.twitter.com/3VLCwXPHUL — Goal (@goal) May 11, 2021

Mason Greenwood has all eyes set upon him ahead of the 2021-22 Premier League season.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Arnav Kholkar