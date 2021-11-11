What lies ahead for the Premier League's top six sides after the international break

Each season of the Premier League is full of entertainment and thrills. People from all over the world feast their eyes on the spectacle the league presents. It features some of the finest talents across the globe. Every match is played at the highest footballing level in front of passionate supporters.

The 2021-22 season continues to live up to the Premier League's expectations. Supporters being back in the stadium in total capacity have made the matches more exciting and gripping.

A total of 110 matches have been played so far, with 302 goals being scored. (2.75 goals/game). After 11 matches, Chelsea sit at the top of the table with 26 points. Manchester City follow the league leaders, being just three points behind Chelsea.

International breaks often turn up as critical moments in the Premier League season. Injured players get time to recover without missing more matches. On the other hand, clubs carry a risk of having their players injured on international duty. Teams get an opportunity to regroup and get ready for the upcoming fixtures.

Let's look at what lies ahead for the Premier League's current top 6 teams as club football resumes in England on 20th November-

#1 Chelsea

Chelsea beat Norwich 7-0 at the Stamford Bridge

Chelsea have enjoyed a fine start to the season in all competitions. Along with being the league leaders, they are poised to qualify for the Champions League knockouts. The blues have conceded the least goals in the league and have had 17 different goalscorers across all competitions.

The least goals ever conceded in the first ten games of a Premier League season…



🥇 Chelsea 04/05 - 2 goals conceded

🥈 Chelsea 21/22 - 3 goals conceded The least goals ever conceded in the first ten games of a Premier League season…🥇 Chelsea 04/05 - 2 goals conceded🥈 Chelsea 21/22 - 3 goals conceded https://t.co/Jj3Sx43g65

Thomas Tuchel's men face a challenging few games after the break. They face Leicester City, Manchester United and West Ham in three of their next four Premier League fixtures. They have two Champions League games remaining against Juventus and Zenit. After that, they do not face a top-six side until 2022.

Chelsea will be stronger after the break with injured duo Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner expected to return to the squad for the first match. They have laid the foundation to win big this season. The Blues will be raring to go once again to defend their top spot in the league.

#2 Manchester City

Manchester United v Manchester City - Premier League

Defending champions Manchester City are again in a position to challenge for the league title this season. They have already faced the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United in the league. In these top-six clashes, they have played spectacularly and won all matches barring a draw against Liverpool.

City face an easier run of fixtures on paper as Premier League action resumes after the international break. However, their first two fixtures are tricky as they face PSG and West Ham. Both sides have beaten City once this season in cup competitions.

City have Ferran Torres sidelined for a few months and Bernado Silva has had a muscle issue on international duty. But their star-studded squad seems unfazed by injuries every season as Pep Guardiola always finds ways to produce top performances.

#3 West Ham United

West Ham United have been in fine form this season

David Moyes's West Ham have broken the traditional top six in English football and sit in third place this season. The fans have all the reason to bubble with joy as their side have played some fantastic football. West Ham are level on points with City and just three behind Chelsea in the Premier League.

They eliminated both Manchester clubs in the Carabao Cup and beat Liverpool in their last match before the break. The Hammers face Chelsea and City in the league and have a Carabao Cup quarter-final against Tottenham Hotspur. They are through to the last 16 of the Europa League.

15 - West Ham manager David Moyes earned his first win in 15 Premier League meetings with Liverpool (D4 L10) across spells with Everton, Man Utd, Sunderland and West Ham. It was also the Hammers' first win in 11 league meetings with the Reds (D2 L8).

West Ham have suffered a severe injury blow as defender Angelo Ogbonna could be sidelined for the rest of the season with an ACL tear. They face stern tests after the break, but David Moyes's side have all the ammunition to challenge for a top-four place this season.

#4 Liverpool

Salah is the first away player in premier league history to score a hattrick at Old Trafford

Liverpool have their entire squad back this season after missing key players through injury last time out. They occupy the final Champions League spot and are four points behind Chelsea. The Reds have been impressive in Europe, winning all their matches so far and qualifying for the last 16 in the Champions League.

UEFA Champions League



#UCL 🗒️ Round-up: Liverpool and Ajax both made club history as they reached the knockout stage with two games to spare... 🗒️ Round-up: Liverpool and Ajax both made club history as they reached the knockout stage with two games to spare...#UCL

Liverpool welcome Arsenal to Anfield after the break. They have the Merseyside Derby and a Carabao Cup quarter-final against Leicester coming up in December. They have already faced City and Chelsea at home, drawing both matches. Liverpool have a victory to savor after beating Manchester United 5-0 at Old Trafford.

Jurgen Klopp's team have Egyptian Mo Salah showing his magic this season. He has already scored 15 goals across all competitions. Most of Liverpool's matches have been high-scoring and should be no different once the Premier League action resumes on November 20th.

#5 Arsenal

Arsenal beat Watford in their final game before the break

Arsenal have been the most improved side this season. They did not start the season well but have bounced back. The Gunners are two points behind fourth-placed Liverpool and unbeaten in their last ten games in all competitions.

Arsenal's first two away games in the Premier League are visits to Anfield and Old Trafford. They will also host a derby at the Emirates against West Ham in December. In the Carabao Cup, Arsenal face League One side Sunderland.

Mikel Arteta's tactics have earned him wins against the likes of Tottenham and Leicester in the Premier League. The Gunners have young star Emile Smith Rowe in fine touch, who has earned himself an England call-up. Arsenal will have a good season if they manage to keep players like him fit and in form.

#6 Manchester United

Time is running out for Solskjaer at United

Manchester United are the only side in the top six who are struggling badly at the moment. Ole Gunner Solskjaer will be relieved to have a two-week break from Premier League football. He is the bookies' next favorite manager to be sacked, with pressure increasing on him each day.

With Manchester United's current form, no match will be easy, especially if three of the next four fixtures are against Villarreal, Chelsea and Arsenal. Their qualification to the last 16 of the Champions League is not yet guaranteed. It would be embarrassing to see them in the Europa League with the squad they have.

Sky Sports Premier League



Roy Keane is fuming at half-time as Man Utd trail Man City 2-0 at Old Trafford...



📺 Watch live on Sky Sports PL



📲 🗣 "I give up"Roy Keane is fuming at half-time as Man Utd trail Man City 2-0 at Old Trafford...📺 Watch live on Sky Sports PL #MUNMCI blog 👉 trib.al/hfnWjyO 🗣 "I give up"Roy Keane is fuming at half-time as Man Utd trail Man City 2-0 at Old Trafford...📺 Watch live on Sky Sports PL📲 #MUNMCI blog 👉 trib.al/hfnWjyO https://t.co/8eEWiTXcLT

The Red Devils are currently nine points behind Chelsea and this was not expected given their squad strength. Manchester United will have to pull things together if they are to salvage something from this season. Time will tell if Ole Gunner Solakjaer can survive the poor form of his side.

