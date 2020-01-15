Gedson Fernandes officially signs, Christian Eriksen offer received and more: Tottenham Hotspur Transfer News Roundup, 15th January 2020

Zaid Khan FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors Published Jan 15, 2020

Jan 15, 2020 IST SHARE

Gedson Fernandes becomes Jose Mourinho's first signing as Tottenham boss.

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's daily Tottenham Hotspur transfer news roundup.

In today's edition, we've got details about Jose Mourinho's first signing as Spurs manager, the Lilywhites' pursuit of Porto striker Ze Luis, and the latest on Christian Eriksen's future at the club.

Gedson Fernandes arrives

Fernandes was all smiles at his Spurs unveiling.

After weeks of speculation and negotiations, Spurs finally announced the signing of Gedson Fernandes from Benfica on an 18-month loan deal today.

The deal comes with an option to make the move permanent for €50 million, and Fernandes’ arrival is set to ease Spurs and Jose Mourinho’s midfield woes.

The 21-year-old’s box-to-box abilities and tenacity will add a new dimension to Spurs’ midfield, who have been ravaged by injuries and sorely lacked dynamism and impetus in the middle of the park.

Eriksen breakthrough close

Eriksen has agreed personal terms with Inter.

Per the Guardian, Inter Milan have offered Tottenham Hotspur £8.5 million to sign Christian Eriksen in January. Although, it is understood that Spurs are holding out for £17 million, twice the amount that the Nerazzurri are offering.

The player’s agent was locked in talks with Inter representatives over the past week and has managed to work a deal out with the Milan outfit, who have offered him a four-year contract.

Advertisement

Eriksen’s future at Spurs has been the subject of intense speculation for a while now, and this breakthrough with Inter is set to come as a relief for Spurs fans who had grown frustrated with his lacklustre performances on the pitch and the constant murmurs about his future.

It’s unlikely that Spurs will accept Inter’s initial offer but we can expect a conclusion pretty soon.

Ze Luis the solution to Spurs' striker woes?

Spurs are reportedly close to agreeing a loan deal for Ze Luis.

According to Portuguese TV station SIC Noticias (via Correio de Manha), Spurs are close to signing FC Porto striker Ze Luis on a loan deal.

It is understood that super-agent Jorge Mendes is facilitating this move, which makes sense given the close ties he shares with Spurs manager Jose Mourinho.

Mendes also played an instrumental role in the Lilywhites’ pursuit of Gedson Fernandes and is now helping Mourinho’s men to address an area of their squad that needs urgent reinforcements.

Captain Harry Kane suffered a hamstring injury which is set to rule him out for the season, and the only other out-and-out striker in the Tottenham squad is 17-year-old academy product, Troy Parrott.

One hiccup with regards to this deal will be the fact that Ze Luis doesn’t hold an EU passport, which will make it extremely difficult for Tottenham to obtain a work permit for him.

Follow Sportskeeda's live transfer blog to get the latest updates of all the happenings in the January transfer window