Premier League transfer news: Liverpool ace admits to wanting to leave club, Juventus fear Manchester United could sign their target and more - April 1, 2019

U. K. Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
98   //    01 Apr 2019, 23:05 IST

Manchester United v Watford FC - Premier League
Manchester United v Watford FC - Premier League

Hello and welcome to Premier League transfer news and rumours of the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Premiership!

Balague on Pogba

Spanish journalist Guillem Balague doesn’t think that Manchester United star Paul Pogba could be signed by the Merengues in the summer. The French World Cup winner has been linked with a move to the Bernabeu.

In fact, the player himself teased a possible partnership with Zinedine Zidane. However, Balague believes that the deal might not happen, even though Zinedine Zidane is a big fan of the midfielder.

“A lot of rumours have started saying that Real Madrid want Pogba,” he said on his YouTube channel.

“Clearly, Zinedine Zidane admires Pogba and Pogba has been flirting with Real Madrid.

“When that happens that’s because somebody wants something to happen - but it doesn’t necessarily mean that it will happen.”

The reason why Balague believes so is due to the fact that Pogba is happy to be playing under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Also, United apparently don’t want to sell him and could ask for a huge price should it come to that.

He also revealed that the Galacticos are currently looking for investors to pour cash in as a means to pay for the stadium upgrade as well as sign some players in the summer.

“Pogba has backed Solskjaer, Manchester United don’t want to get rid of Pogba and the money they will ask for Pogba is something Real Madrid are unwilling to pay.

“It’s interesting because Real Madrid are trying to get new investors to bring in new money into the club.

“They are looking to do that in the States [USA] so they can use the money to build a stadium and get big players coming in.

“I don’t think it [Pogba] is going to happen.”


U. K. Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Writing was just a hobby I picked to escape from the stress of A-levels. And now, it is exactly what pays my bills every month. Write for multiple platforms with interest in both football and cricket. Have a tendency to be on the dark side.
