Real Madrid and Barcelona target in advanced negotiations with Manchester United, strong demand for Madrid star in England, and more Premier League transfer news: April 10, 2019

Thorgan Hazard wants to leaves

Liverpool target Thorgan Hazard has apparently told Gladbach that he wishes to leave the club. Sporting director of Gladbach, Max Eberl, has claimed that they wanted to extend the contract of Hazard but he has refused to do so.

Instead, he has asked the club to sell him as he wants to take a leap in his career, suggesting a move to a big club. However, since he doesn’t have a release clause in his contract, Eberl has suggested that the club that wants to buy him should have to pay an amount that does justice to his stature as a player.

“We made our intentions to extend Thorgan’s contract clear a while back now, but he hasn’t reciprocated that interest. He has now told us that he doesn’t want to extend his contract and instead wants to take the next step in his career by leaving the club,” he said.

“However, he still has a contract with us until 2020 and there is no release clause. Interested parties have to offer us a transfer fee that recognises his worth as an exceptional Bundesliga forward and a regular feature in one of the best national teams in the world”.

He then added that should the Belgian leave them, they will have to reinvest in players that are as exciting as the younger brother of Eden Hazard.

“If it ends up being the case that Thorgan leaves us, then we will do what we’ve done well in the last few years – we will take the money we make from the transfer and use it to buy more exciting players for our team.”

