Liverpool willing to sell superstar for €170 million, Real Madrid close to completing third signing and more: Premier League transfer news - April 15, 2019

Liverpool FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Hello and welcome to the Premier League transfer news and roundup for the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Premiership!

Pogba case not similar to Ronaldo

Former Manchester United coach Rene Meulensteen has made it clear that Paul Pogba’s case is not similar to Ronaldo’s, who pushed for a move to Real Madrid from Manchester United in 2009.

According to him, while Ronaldo had made his ambitions clear to the manager and then left in 2009, the case isn’t similar with the Frenchman as neither Pogba nor his agent Mino Raiola have directly said anything.

“He made that ambition very clear to Sir Alex, they had a good chat about him.

“They agreed he would stay for another year. That’s what he did and the performances he then produced were just fantastic. With all due respect in between Sir Alex, the club and Cristiano Ronaldo, he moved on.

“This is different. Those speculations that come up all the time, where are they coming from? Is it coming from Paul? Is it the agent that speaks out?” he said.

He believes that the stories linking Pogba to the Bernabeu might be far from the truth and that he expects Pogba to stay at Old Trafford. He also added that he hopes Solskjaer sorts this out quickly as these speculations aren’t good for anyone concerned.

“Sometimes we stand here talking about something which couldn’t be further from the truth, which is unfair on the player.”

Meulensteen then added: "I expect him to be here. I think it's one of the most important tasks for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to sort out very quickly and put an end to that speculation. The longer the speculation goes on it's not good for anybody, the player, the club; anybody."

