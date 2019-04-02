×
Premier League transfer news: De Gea could leave United on one condition, Manchester United & Arsenal battle for star forward and more – April 2, 2019

Rumors
1.29K   //    02 Apr 2019, 20:58 IST

Arsenal FC v Manchester United - Premier League
Arsenal FC v Manchester United - Premier League

Hello and welcome to the Premier League transfer news and rumours of the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Premiership!

Marcel Brands on summer window

Everton's director of football Marcel Brands has revealed that the transfer targets for the summer window have been decided. He stated that the reason that they didn’t do anything in the winter market is due to the fact that there wasn’t really a necessity and that players find it difficult to adapt to a new team when bought in the middle of a season.

“We didn’t do anything in the winter window because there was no big need for that and I don’t like to bring players in during the winter window because there is no pre-season, the games go on and on and it is difficult for the players to adapt”.

“We didn’t do anything but prepared more for the summer.”

He then went to state that the club have now agreed upon the targets for the summer. He also revealed that he will never buy a player without the coach’s consent and that a player would also not be signed if he himself doesn’t think that the player suits the philosophy of the club.

“Now, on April 2, the players are already decided. We’ve done a lot of work on that and let’s see what is possible and what we can do but the positions and names are ready.

“I would never bring in a player that the coach is not looking for or does not want to work with.

“The opposite will also not happen. If Marco likes a player but I don’t think he would fit in with the philosophy of the club or think he is not the right choice, too old or whatever it is. We both have to agree.”


