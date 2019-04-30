×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Liverpool receive bid of €60 million plus talented winger for superstar, Manchester United join race for €70 million forward and more Premier League transfer news: April 30, 2019

Umid Dey
FEATURED WRITER
News
735   //    30 Apr 2019, 22:11 IST

Liverpool Training Session
Liverpool Training Session

Hello and welcome to the Premier League transfer news and rumours of the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Premier League!

Solskjaer advised to sign two players

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been advised to sign two players for the Red Devils by former striker Dimitar Berbatov. The Old Trafford outfit are currently going through a terrible patch of form, which may contribute to them missing out on top four.

The former Tottenham striker is of the opinion that the Old Trafford outfit need better players at the back, stating that they need ball-playing defenders who can bring the ball out of defense and give to Paul Pogba.

“No disrespect to the players, they are good players to play for Manchester United but I think they need players at the back,” Berbatov said.
“It’s up to Ole to decide how many he needs and what type of defenders he brings in but a centre-back is needed.
“They have issues there. They need someone who can bring the ball out, to give it to [Paul] Pogba.”

He then added that United also need an anchorman between defense and midfield.

“Not someone who just kicks it and makes the forward players fight for the second ball. I also think midfield - between the defence and Pogba.”

The Red Devils have been linked with a plethora of defenders over the last year but they haven’t been able to sign any of them. From Toby Alderweireld to Raphael Varane, the Old Trafford outfit seem to be scouring the earth for a strong presence at the back.

However, the problem with Berbatov’s assessment is that the future of Paul Pogba is up in the air as there are many reports claiming that he wants to leave Manchester United.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
Liverpool Football Manchester United Sadio Mane Marco Asensio Manchester United Transfer News Liverpool Transfer News Football Transfer Roundups
Advertisement
Premier League transfer news: Liverpool want to sign £75 million forward, Barcelona star rejects Manchester United and more - April 7, 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United willing to pay €80 million for world-class midfielder, Liverpool want €150 million Real Madrid star targeted by United and more Premier League transfer news March 12, 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid offer €30 million plus Asensio for Liverpool star but the Reds will only sell on one condition and more EPL Transfer News: April 24, 2019
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Manchester United will have to pay €120 million to sign world-class target, Liverpool star wanted by Madrid and Barcelona and more - January 1, 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United to get world-class Real Madrid midfielder for Paul Pogba, Liverpool in race for Chelsea target and more Premier League transfer news: April 28, 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United offer Luis Suarez a huge 3-year deal, Juventus to make €200 million bid for Liverpool star and more Premier League transfer news: February 11, 2019
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Chelsea have a plan to sign €80 million star, Liverpool & Manchester United contact club for world-class midfielder and more - April 6, 2019
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Manchester United to make £100 million bid for superstar talent and more - April 3, 2019
RELATED STORY
Superstar could force €80 million move to Manchester United, Real Madrid star could move to Liverpool or Arsenal and more Premier League transfer news March 8, 2019
RELATED STORY
French superstar rejects Manchester United and could join Real Madrid, Jurgen Klopp may consider Bayern Munich job and more Premier League transfer news February 13, 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us