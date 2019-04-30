Liverpool receive bid of €60 million plus talented winger for superstar, Manchester United join race for €70 million forward and more Premier League transfer news: April 30, 2019

Liverpool Training Session

Hello and welcome to the Premier League transfer news and rumours of the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Premier League!

Solskjaer advised to sign two players

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been advised to sign two players for the Red Devils by former striker Dimitar Berbatov. The Old Trafford outfit are currently going through a terrible patch of form, which may contribute to them missing out on top four.

The former Tottenham striker is of the opinion that the Old Trafford outfit need better players at the back, stating that they need ball-playing defenders who can bring the ball out of defense and give to Paul Pogba.

“No disrespect to the players, they are good players to play for Manchester United but I think they need players at the back,” Berbatov said.

“It’s up to Ole to decide how many he needs and what type of defenders he brings in but a centre-back is needed.

“They have issues there. They need someone who can bring the ball out, to give it to [Paul] Pogba.”

He then added that United also need an anchorman between defense and midfield.

“Not someone who just kicks it and makes the forward players fight for the second ball. I also think midfield - between the defence and Pogba.”

The Red Devils have been linked with a plethora of defenders over the last year but they haven’t been able to sign any of them. From Toby Alderweireld to Raphael Varane, the Old Trafford outfit seem to be scouring the earth for a strong presence at the back.

However, the problem with Berbatov’s assessment is that the future of Paul Pogba is up in the air as there are many reports claiming that he wants to leave Manchester United.

