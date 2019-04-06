Premier League transfer news: Chelsea have a plan to sign €80 million star, Liverpool & Manchester United contact club for world-class midfielder and more - April 6, 2019

Chelsea v Liverpool - Premier League

Koulibaly update

Manchester United have been linked with Kalidou Koulibaly for a while now and it seems as though the stories of the Red Devils making an attempt to sign him might not be true after all.

This comes from journalist Ciro Venerato as he claims that the rumours of the Napoli man joining Manchester United are “bull****” while also adding that the Red Devils are speaking to Mino Raiola regarding the signature of Kostas Manolas.

“Kalidou Koulibaly at United for 150 million is bull****,” he told CalcioNapoli 24.

“In fact, they are talking to [Mino] Raiola for [AS Roma’s Kostas] Manolas who has a €36m termination clause.”

He then went on to state that while both Barcelona and Real Madrid are looking to sign a central defender, they don’t want to spend so much on the Senegalese. Napoli, meanwhile, are only willing to sell the player if any club puts forth an offer of over €140 million.

“Barcelona and Real Madrid are looking for a central defender, but neither club has the will to invest that money for Koulibaly.

“Napoli is serious, it starts to negotiate at 140 million, at 100 it does not sell him. Napoli does not need to sell the player.

“If Napoli really have to give away Koulibaly, they will ask for a monstrous figure.”

Venerato concluded by stating that he is an idol for the Neapolitans and that no club would spend that much money on him.

“Koulibaly remains in Naples, he is the idol of the fans and is happy with Ancelotti.

“In a year the clause will go off but Napoli is safe: in a year I doubt that someone will sign him for those figures (€150m).”

