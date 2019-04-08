×
Premier League transfer news: Mino Raiola pushing Pogba towards Manchester United exit, Arsenal manager open to signing world-class Frenchman and more: April 8, 2019

U. K. Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
189   //    08 Apr 2019, 19:20 IST

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United - Premier League
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United - Premier League

Hello and welcome to the Premier League transfer news and rumours of the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Premiership!

Bartomeu on Pogba

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has claimed that Paul Pogba is among the top that Manchester United have. When asked about Pogba, he stated that he doesn’t want to speak about a player from another team but praised the group of players that United have.

He also added that United could challenge for the Premier League title next season while also providing a fight this season in the Champions League.

"I prefer not to talk about players from other teams because I am sure there are also players at Barca that can make other teams better,” Bartomeu said.

"What I have to recognise is that United, in the last few years, have created a very good group, good players that are coming through.

“I am sure next season they will be candidates for the Premier League, and this year for the Champions League.”

Bartomeu then revealed that he was indeed interested in signing Pogba from Juventus but couldn’t do so because of the amount of money that the Old Lady had asked for him.

And ultimately, he went to Manchester United to make them a better team, claimed Bartomeu.

“In the summer of 2015, Paul Pogba was playing in Turin and we simply told Juve that, if one day they decide to sell the player, we would be interested.

"When they sold the player, they told us what the offer would have to be and we couldn't afford that amount of money at the time.

"So he went to United, and he's making them better as a team because he's one of the stars of the world of football right now."



U. K. Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Writing was just a hobby I picked to escape from the stress of A-levels. And now, it is exactly what pays my bills every month. Write for multiple platforms with interest in both football and cricket. Have a tendency to be on the dark side.
