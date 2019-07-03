×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Premier League transfer news: Atletico Madrid announce Rodri departure

Vishal Subramanian
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
111   //    03 Jul 2019, 21:46 IST

Rodri looks set to become Manchester City's record signing
Rodri looks set to become Manchester City's record signing

Atletico Madrid have announced on their website that Manchester City have officially triggered the €70 million release clause to acquire the services of Spanish midfielder Rodri.

The 23-year-old joined Atletico from Villareal for a modest €25 million and enjoyed a fantastic season with the Rojiblancos, making 34 appearances in all competitions.

Rodri's capture comes as a major coup for the Premier League champions as Guardiola and co have been in the market for Fernandinho's long-term heir. After missing out on Frenkie de Jong to Barcelona earlier this year, Manchester City have finally got their man who'll go on to become a mainstay in their midfield for years to come.

Manchester City are coming on the back of a historic treble-winning season and Rodri's big money signing is conclusive proof that the Premier League champions have no intention of standing still and resting on their laurels.

The Spaniard only joined Atletico in 2018 and having spent a solitary year in the Spanish capital, the lure of being coached by one of the greatest managers of the modern era in Pep Guardiola seemed too big to turned down. Bayern Munich were also rumored to be in the running for his signature but it always seemed likely that he'd prefer to link up with the treble winners.

The Manchester club don't have too many glaring weaknesses and with Rodri's quality in midfield, they're a massive force to be reckoned with domestically as well as in Europe. Despite Guardiola's outstanding record in the league where they've won back to back league titles and eclipsed the previous record of most points tallied in a Premier League season, Manchester City have not been up to the mark in Europe but with the addition of Rodri, European glory will be in their sights.

City also look set to re-sign Spanish full-back Angelino from PSV and Joao Cancelo, who has spent the last year at Juventus, is also on their radar as they look to continue their dominance.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester City Atletico Madrid Football fernandinho Rodrigo Hernández Cascante
Advertisement
EPL Transfer News: Atletico Madrid give major hint on departure of Man City target while presenting Marcos Llorente
RELATED STORY
Premier League Transfer News: Manchester City willing to offer Brazilian striker to Atletico Madrid for Rodri
RELATED STORY
EPL Transfer News: Rodri release clause triggered as Manchester City close in on their first signing of the summer
RELATED STORY
Premier League Transfer News: Manchester City willing to pay €70M for Atletico Madrid midfielder
RELATED STORY
Manchester City Transfer News: Rodri To Man City For €70M? Griezmann Linked
RELATED STORY
Manchester City Transfer News: Club set to activate release clause of €70 million midfielder
RELATED STORY
Manchester City Transfer News: Atletico's Llorente signing opens the door for Rodri's move to the Etihad
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Rodri would be the perfect signing for Manchester City
RELATED STORY
Manchester City transfer news: Club reportedly set to break their transfer record for LaLiga star
RELATED STORY
Fernandinho: Manchester City's unsung hero
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us