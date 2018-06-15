Premier League transfer news: Cristiano Ronaldo to Chelsea, Arsenal interested in star worth €60 million and more – June 15, 2018

Arsenal have been quite active in the first few days of the transfer market, already announcing the signing of veteran full-back Stephan Lichsteiner for a free transfer. They are also after Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Lucas Torreira, who is actually very close to signing for the club.

The Sampdoria star as a release clause of €25 million, which should be paid at one go, but Arsenal prefer buying him for €30 million while paying in installments, according to David Amoyal, who also added that the tough part is agreeing on personal terms with the player.

He said: “As far as the transfer fee between Sampdoria and Arsenal, that is the easy part of this.

“The exit clause is a relatively low amount - €25m. That would be payable in one payment, one installment.

“Arsenal and Sampdoria are fine with making that transfer fee €30m (£26m) and having Arsenal pay it over multiple years, which would make it an easier pill to swallow.

“The tougher part is reaching an agreement with the player."

Meanwhile, Juventus have entered the race for Jerome Boateng, who has incited interest from Manchester United and Manchester City. Juventus are likely to let Mehdi Benatia go and sign the former Man City star as his replacement, according to Calcio Mercato.

Finally, Manchester United’s talented young goalkeeper Dean Henderson, who was linked with an exit from the Theatre of Dreams not so long ago, has signed a new contract with Manchester United as it seems like Mourinho has convinced the shotstopper to stay.

Henderson expressed his delight after signing the contract as he labeled the Red Devils as the “biggest club in the world”. He had a great season at Shrewsbury as their first-choice goalkeeper, which is why Mourinho wants to keep him.

"I'm really delighted," Henderson said. "Coming off the back of last season and playing games at Shrewsbury and having a good season there, to return to the biggest club in the world and put pen-to-paper again is a great achievement for me and my family. It's another dream come true.”