Premier League transfer news: Chelsea and Manchester United want Real Madrid superstar and more - December 29, 2019

Hello and welcome to the Premier League's latest transfer news and rumours. As another day goes by, we are 24 hours closer to the opening of the January transfer market.

Here are the top stories of the day!

#5 Martin Keown on Arsenal

Former Arsenal superstar Martin Keown is of the opinion that the Gunners should use the January transfer market to strengthen their team. The Emirates outfit have refused to extend the contract of Aaron Ramsey, making him eligible to sign a pre-contract from January.

This is something that didn’t go down well with Keown as he didn’t like the fact that the Gunners withdrew the contract they had offered Ramsey. However, he also believes that the decision has been made and so Arsenal should look for a replacement in January.

“I wasn’t comfortable with the fact that Arsenal withdrew their contract offer,” he was quoted as saying.

“But now that decision has been made, the club clearly want to bring someone else in next month.”

While Keown realizes that most clubs don’t like doing business in January, he cited the example of Liverpool hitting the bullseye with the acquisition of Virgil van Dijk in the last winter window.

"January seems to have been dismissed as a bad month to do business but do not forget that it was this time last year that Liverpool signed Virgil van Dijk.

"He helped them to the Champions League final and has now transformed them into title contenders.”

As a result, he believes that Unai Emery should do the same in terms of using the January window as a means to bring in quality players as soon as possible.

"For Unai Emery, there is no time to lose. He will want to get in players he wants to work with as quickly as possible."

