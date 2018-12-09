×
Liverpool could sign Real Madrid target for a super bargain price and more Premier League transfer news: December 9, 2018

Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
934   //    09 Dec 2018, 23:10 IST

This could be a big boost for Liverpool
This could be a big boost for Liverpool

Hello and welcome to the Premier League latest transfer news and rumours of the day! The January transfer window is just under three weeks away from opening and clubs are already assessing potential deals for the winter.

So, without further ado, here are the top stories surrounding the Premier League today…

#5 Almiron won’t be sold for cheap

Miguel Almiron has attracted the interest of Newcastle United for a long time now. The Magpies have been tracking him for over 18 months and they might just push for the cause in the upcoming window.

However, according to Atlanta United president Darren Eales, the club has no reason to sell their prized asset since the owner is already financially strong and only cares about winning trophies.

“He’s a top talent and we’re a team that is trying to win trophies, with an owner who is a billionaire, who cares about winning,” Eales said.

He then added that only a financially sound offer will be entertained and the amounts quoted in the press is not even close to their valuation of him.

“We’re in a situation where it has to be the right offer for the club, but we’re not going to accept any of the chump change figures I’ve seen in the press.

“If there’s a proper offer, if it’s the right offer for Atlanta United and the player and the league, then we’ll consider it.”

Finally, he reiterated that the club aren’t in any pressure to sell the player, which is why only a huge offer could entice the American club to sanction a sale.

“But we’re not under any sort of pressure to transfer the player so in that sense it has to be a realistic offer that measures the true value of Miguel Almiron, who is just a wonderful player.”


Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Writing was just a hobby I picked to escape from the stress of A-levels. And now, it is exactly what pays my bills every month. Write for multiple platforms with interest in both football and cricket. Have a tendency to be on the dark side.
