Premier League transfer news: Tottenham worried about Eriksen, Manchester United bid higher than Real Madrid to win race to sign defender and more - January 2, 2019

A new addition to the team?

Hello and welcome to the Premier League latest transfer news and rumours for the day! Here are the top stories in the Premier League rumour mill…

#5 Gary Cahill to Arsenal

Former Arsenal academy graduate Rhys Weston is of the opinion that Gary Cahill would be a good signing for the Gunners. The Chelsea defender is currently out of favour at the Stamford Bridge and could move in order to get more playing time.

And according to Weston, Cahill would be the perfect signing for the North Londoners simply because he won’t be needing any time to adjust to the surroundings at the Emirates.

“If they're going to bring someone in now, who is there?” he said.

"The only person that really stands out is someone like Gary Cahill at Chelsea that you could potentially go and get, slot straight in and not need any time to bed in.”

He then singled out Arsenal’s trend of signing young defenders who would need time to adjust to the Premier League. However, he also emphasized the importance of the dressing room’s reaction to a new signing.

"There seems to be this trend with Arsenal bringing in young, continental centre-backs who need time to acclimatise.

"They need to bolster the defence in January if they can but you have to take into consideration how it's going to affect the dressing room.”

Finally, he stated that if Emery’s goal is to make a special unit out of the players he has, then signing a player that doesn’t suit such an environment might have a negative effect on the Gunners.

"If Emery is building something and he wants a group, a collective that is going to pull together, maybe adding someone in that isn't quite the right fit could have a detrimental effect."

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement