×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

€170 million superstar rejects Barcelona because of Lionel Messi, Barca want United star to replace Coutinho and more Premier League transfer news: June 10, 2019

Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
3.57K   //    10 Jun 2019, 22:04 IST

FC Barcelona v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Second Leg
FC Barcelona v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Second Leg

Hello and welcome to the Premier League transfer news and rumours of the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Premiership!

Wan-Bissaka and Danny Rose

Manchester United have been linked with a move for Aaron Wan-Bissaka this summer. After a good season, he seems to have attracted the interest of many teams with United being the frontrunners to sign him.

However, according to Ray Parlour, the price quoted for the defender is borderline ridiculous. Even though he likes the player, labeling him ‘excellent’, he doesn’t think that he has done anything to warrant a £65 million price-tag.

“It is madness, absolute madness,” he was quoted as saying. “I really like him, I think he’s an excellent player and I’ve seen him on quite a few occasions.
“His defending is very good and he gets forward. But for £65million, it’s crazy.”

He then cited the examples of Ajax youngsters, who are being linked with big-money moves to top European clubs and according to Parlour, it doesn’t make sense because they haven’t achieved much yet.

“Look at those Ajax youngsters, they’re only young. They’ve not really done anything yet. They’ve really shown that they can play in an Ajax shirt and have done really well in the Champions League but they’re going for £70-80million as well.”

Meanwhile, Danny Rose spoke about the possibility of leaving Tottenham, suggesting that he could indeed leave the club.

“I don’t know what the future holds now,” Rose said. “I’m looking forward to a break. If I’m back at Tottenham next season, great, if I’m not – great. I’ll just have to wait and see.
“It’s not about regular first-team football. I know my age and I know how the club’s run in terms of if you get to a certain age they might look to ship you on.”
1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Barcelona Lionel Messi Paul Pogba EPL Transfer News & Rumors Manchester United Transfer News Football Transfer Roundups
Advertisement
Lionel Messi fails to convince Barcelona to sign €80 million superstar who wants PL move, another club join race for Pogba and more Premier League transfer news: June 9, 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer roundup: United want Barcelona duo worth €525 million and more – August 8, 2018
RELATED STORY
Barcelona make Manchester United superstar their top transfer target, Manchester United want to sign 5 players in the summer and more: Transfer Roundup, 17 April 2019
RELATED STORY
United target wants Liverpool move, Red Devils to change their transfer plans, and more Manchester United transfer news: 3 June 2019 
RELATED STORY
Rumour Has It: Neymar rejects Madrid, open to Barca return
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo, Suarez and Bale - Hazard the latest Premier League superstar to leave for LaLiga
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: Lionel Messi approves the signing of Premier League star
RELATED STORY
Matthijs de Ligt drops Manchester United transfer hint, Red Devils eyeing Tottenham star as Matic replacement, and more Manchester United transfer news - 7 June 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United make sensation €110 million bid for Real Madrid target, Manchester City lead race to sign player that Messi wants and more Premier League transfer news May 22, 2019
RELATED STORY
Barcelona set €55m asking price for midfield maestro, United ready to hijack Matthijs de Ligt deal and more Manchester United Transfer News: May 22, 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us