€170 million superstar rejects Barcelona because of Lionel Messi, Barca want United star to replace Coutinho and more Premier League transfer news: June 10, 2019

FC Barcelona v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Second Leg

Hello and welcome to the Premier League transfer news and rumours of the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Premiership!

Wan-Bissaka and Danny Rose

Manchester United have been linked with a move for Aaron Wan-Bissaka this summer. After a good season, he seems to have attracted the interest of many teams with United being the frontrunners to sign him.

However, according to Ray Parlour, the price quoted for the defender is borderline ridiculous. Even though he likes the player, labeling him ‘excellent’, he doesn’t think that he has done anything to warrant a £65 million price-tag.

“It is madness, absolute madness,” he was quoted as saying. “I really like him, I think he’s an excellent player and I’ve seen him on quite a few occasions.

“His defending is very good and he gets forward. But for £65million, it’s crazy.”

He then cited the examples of Ajax youngsters, who are being linked with big-money moves to top European clubs and according to Parlour, it doesn’t make sense because they haven’t achieved much yet.

“Look at those Ajax youngsters, they’re only young. They’ve not really done anything yet. They’ve really shown that they can play in an Ajax shirt and have done really well in the Champions League but they’re going for £70-80million as well.”

Meanwhile, Danny Rose spoke about the possibility of leaving Tottenham, suggesting that he could indeed leave the club.

“I don’t know what the future holds now,” Rose said. “I’m looking forward to a break. If I’m back at Tottenham next season, great, if I’m not – great. I’ll just have to wait and see.

“It’s not about regular first-team football. I know my age and I know how the club’s run in terms of if you get to a certain age they might look to ship you on.”

