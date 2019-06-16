Liverpool make decision on Philippe Coutinho, Manchester United enter race for Giovanni Lo Celso and more Premier League transfer news: June 15, 2019

Hello and welcome to the Premier League transfer news and rumours of the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Premiership!

Liverpool

Mohamed Salah could be sold by Liverpool in the summer transfer window according to reports from France. It is being reported that the relationship between Jurgen Klopp and Salah is a little complicated.

As a result, Klopp would be open to selling the Egyptian, especially if the Reds sign Nicolas Pepe from Lille, a player who is reportedly very admired by the German tactician.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have completely ruled out the possibility of bringing back Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona, according to Marca. According to the report, Jurgen Klopp has moved on from the Brazilian and is interested in bringing other targets instead.

The report also adds that while they are looking for players with a similar profile to the Brazilian, they don’t want the Brazilian himself.

Higuain to move to Juventus

According to the agent of Gonzalo Higuain, the Argentine is set to move to Juventus after his loan with Chelsea expires. His agent and brother Nicolas has claimed that the former Real Madrid forward will respect his contract with the Italian giants.

As a result, Higuain will stay with the Old Lady for another two years, Nicolas added, as his performances with the Turin outfit have been good, which is why playing for another team in Italy is something that is not considered as the proper solution.

“Gonzalo wants to respect his contract and therefore stay with Juventus for another two years,” he said.

“His performances at Juve have been good and playing for another team in Italy isn’t a workable solution.

“I don’t want to disrespect anyone, but if Gonzalo plays in Italy again then he only will for Juve, who own him.”

