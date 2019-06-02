Manchester United offer €4 million payrise to Cristiano Ronaldo, Barcelona to offer €30 million + Dembele for Liverpool star and more Premier League transfer news: June 2, 2019

Hello and welcome to the Premier League transfer news and rumours of the day! With club football officially coming to an end following the conclusion of the Champions League final last night, the transfer rumour mill is set to up its game.

So, without further ado, here are the top stories of the day!

O’Hara on Spurs

Former Tottenham star Jamie O’Hara has claimed that the Lilywhites might not be able to back Mauricio Pochettino in the summer transfer market. O’Hara, however, also added that Pochettino would want to spend in the market and that if Spurs want to keep him, they are going to have to allow that.

“Listen I think the biggest issue Tottenham are going to have, is backing the manager in terms of money,” said O’Hara.

“He is going to want to spend y’know if he looked at Liverpool last night, the two best players on the pitch were Van Dijk and Alisson, and £140million they spent in the summer, Tottenham have to go and do that if they want to keep a manager of Pochettino’s stature, they’re going to have to spend.”

However, he then added that the Londoners might not have the funds in their kitty, which is why they can’t spend much. He also added that while Spurs might not be able to spend much, they will definitely not lose many players whilst also reiterating that they need to get better.

“That’s where my issue is, I don’t think they’ve got the money to give him, even though they’d love to, I don’t think they have the conditions to spend money.

“I don’t think they’ll lose too many players, I know there is talk of Eriksen to Real Madrid, but I’m not sure, I don’t think they’ll lose many but they definitely need to get stronger.”

