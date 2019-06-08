Manchester United want €60 million world-class De Gea replacement, Atletico Madrid to make offer for Paul Pogba and more Premier League transfer news: June 8, 2019

Hello and welcome to the Premier League transfer news and rumours of the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Premiership!

Hazard’s official statement

Eden Hazard has joined Real Madrid and has given a statement to his fans at Chelsea. The Belgian informed them that he is going to join the Galacticos and that it's been a dream of his ever since his childhood.

He also stated that he tried to keep his head away from the rumours all this while but now that the clubs have come to an agreement, he hopes that the fans will understand his decision to pursue his dreams.

"To my Chelsea friends and family. You now know that I will be joining Real Madrid. It’s no secret that it was my dream to play for them since I was a young boy just scoring my first goal.

"I have tried my very best not to distract myself or the team through this difficult period of speculation and media attention, especially the last 6 months.

"Now the Clubs have reached an agreement I hope you understand I had to pursue my next chapter, just as each and every one of you should when you have the chance to pursue your dreams.”

He also added that leaving the Blues is the most difficult decision he has made in his career since he loves the club from all his heart and admitted that he would never have left for any other club.

"Leaving Chelsea is the biggest and toughest decision in my career to date. Now it’s in the open I would like to put on record one thing was always clear to me, I have loved every moment at Chelsea and not once did I ever consider, nor would I have left for any other Club.”

