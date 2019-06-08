×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Manchester United want €60 million world-class De Gea replacement, Atletico Madrid to make offer for Paul Pogba and more Premier League transfer news: June 8, 2019

Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
2.73K   //    08 Jun 2019, 22:05 IST

Manchester United v Cardiff City - Premier League
Manchester United v Cardiff City - Premier League

Hello and welcome to the Premier League transfer news and rumours of the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Premiership!

Hazard’s official statement

Eden Hazard has joined Real Madrid and has given a statement to his fans at Chelsea. The Belgian informed them that he is going to join the Galacticos and that it's been a dream of his ever since his childhood.

He also stated that he tried to keep his head away from the rumours all this while but now that the clubs have come to an agreement, he hopes that the fans will understand his decision to pursue his dreams.

"To my Chelsea friends and family. You now know that I will be joining Real Madrid. It’s no secret that it was my dream to play for them since I was a young boy just scoring my first goal.
"I have tried my very best not to distract myself or the team through this difficult period of speculation and media attention, especially the last 6 months.
"Now the Clubs have reached an agreement I hope you understand I had to pursue my next chapter, just as each and every one of you should when you have the chance to pursue your dreams.”

He also added that leaving the Blues is the most difficult decision he has made in his career since he loves the club from all his heart and admitted that he would never have left for any other club.

"Leaving Chelsea is the biggest and toughest decision in my career to date. Now it’s in the open I would like to put on record one thing was always clear to me, I have loved every moment at Chelsea and not once did I ever consider, nor would I have left for any other Club.”
1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Real Madrid CF Football David De Gea Paul Pogba EPL Transfer News & Rumors Manchester United Transfer News Football Transfer Roundups
Advertisement
Real Madrid to offer 3 players in exchange for superstar, Red Devils contact star goalkeeper's agent over potential move, and more Manchester United transfer news - 2 June 2019
RELATED STORY
Barcelona willing to offer €100 million for Real Madrid and Manchester United target, Tottenham want Luka Jovic and more Premier League transfer news, June 1, 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United offer £9 million-a-year to Real Madrid and Barcelona target, Paul Pogba to Madrid is stopped by only one thing and more Premier League transfer news, June 3, 2019
RELATED STORY
€188 million Real Madrid target receives call from Cristiano Ronaldo to join him at Juventus, Zidane stops signing of Eriksen for Pogba and more Premier League transfer news, May 31, 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid willing to offer Isco or Asensio plus €60 million for Liverpool star, Madrid complicate Barcelona's attempts to sign €80 million man and more Premier League transfer news, June 7, 2019
RELATED STORY
Matthijs de Ligt to inform Manchester United of his final decision in the coming days, Solskjaer planning £80m bid for the next Cristiano Ronaldo and more Manchester United Transfer News: June 1, 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United to outbid arch-rivals for £106m teenager, Red Devils plotting move for £53m full-back and more Manchester United transfer news: 1 June 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid make €120 million bid for Barcelona target, Manchester United target wants to join the Red Devils and more Premier League transfer news, May 23, 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United submit sensational €80 million bid for young star, Real Madrid can sign United star for €50 million plus Gareth Bale while also eying move for Liverpool superstar and more Premier League transfer news June 4, 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United could sign world-class defender for €80 million, Real Madrid target not for sale at any cost and more Premier League transfer news March 28, 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us