Premier League Transfer News: Manchester City willing to offer Brazilian striker to Atletico Madrid for Rodri

What's the story?

According to Spanish media outlet AS, Manchester City are willing to offer star forward Gabriel Jesus as a part of the deal to sign Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodri.

In case you didn't know...

Rodri has proven himself to be an asset for Diego Simeone's side since joining Atletico Madrid last summer. The 22-year-old, who is often compared to Sergio Busquets due to his playing style, has consistently performed in the current campaign despite Atletico not winning any silverware.

Rodri is known for his defensive abilities and intelligence off the ball which helps him excel as a defensive midfielder. He has garnered interest across Europe for his calibre and his release clause is €70 million.

On the other hand, Gabriel Jesus has racked up 21 goals and 6 assists in all competitions but the Brazilian forward is down the pecking order at City. Jesus played a pivotal role as Manchester City secured the domestic treble but the Brazilian ace is yet to fulfill his potential.

The heart of the matter

It is no secret that Pep Guardiola wants to replace Fernandinho with Rodri but Manchester City will have to break their transfer record to sign the midfielder. Fernandinho is not getting any younger and Rodri will be the perfect long-term solution for the defensive midfield position.

According to reports, Jesus can be used as a part of negotiations to secure the services of Spanish midfielder. Bayern Munich are also interested in signing the City forward but Atletico Madrid will get first refusal if they let Rodri move the other way.

Moreover, the fact that Antoine Griezmann will leave Atletico this summer makes the move more likely for City. Atletico are in the market to sign a forward to replace Griezmann and Jesus matches all the criteria of a potentially world class striker.

Jesus is valued at €85 million and a straight swap deal is possible as the move will suit both parties.

What's next?

Having secured the domestic treble this season, City will be hoping for European success next season.