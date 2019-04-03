×
Premier League transfer news: Manchester United to make £100 million bid for superstar talent and more - April 3, 2019

U. K. Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
349   //    03 Apr 2019, 21:46 IST

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United - Premier League
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United - Premier League

Hello and welcome to the Premier League transfer news and rumours of the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Premier League!

Ince on Pogba

Former Manchester United star Paul Ince is of the opinion that Paul Pogba is set to leave Manchester United in the summer. The Frenchman has been linked with a move to Real Madrid ever since Zinedine Zidane took over the reins at the Santiago Bernabeu.

And now, Ince thinks that while some players may have to leave if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to rebuild, others might just want to leave anyway: and among them is Paul Pogba. Ince thinks that Ole should try to persuade Pogba to stay by building the system around him.

However, he doesn’t think that Pogba will stick with United beyond this season as the prospect of joining a huge club like Real Madrid is always enticing. As a result, the Norwegian manager has a huge task at hand this summer.

"There are players who need to move on if Ole wants to re-build," Ince said in his PaddyPower column. "But also, there may well be a few players who seem to want to move on themselves regardless.

"The main culprit of that, I believe, is Paul Pogba. Ole needs to convince him that he’s going to build the team around him going forwards if he wants him to stay. Honestly, I don’t think Pogba will be at Old Trafford next season.

"It’s always hard when Real Madrid come knocking, but I’m not sure Pogba’s ever settled at United since he came back, and a move could be on the cards.

"It’s Ole’s job to do some convincing now, convince players like Pogba and David de Gea that they’re better off at Old Trafford."


1 / 4 NEXT
U. K. Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Writing was just a hobby I picked to escape from the stress of A-levels. And now, it is exactly what pays my bills every month. Write for multiple platforms with interest in both football and cricket. Have a tendency to be on the dark side.
