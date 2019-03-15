Premier League star rejects Real Madrid, €50 million price-tag each put on Chelsea and Arsenal targets and more Premier League transfer news: March 15, 2019

Hello and welcome to the Premier League transfer news and rumours of the day! Slowly and steadily, we are heading towards the summer transfer window as there remain only a few months before it opens again.

So without further ado, here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Premier League!

Tim Sherwood on Coutinho

Former Tottenham manager Tim Sherwood has claimed that Liverpool should have kept Coutinho at Anfield. The Brazilian was sold to Barcelona in the January transfer window of 2018 for a record fee.

And even though Liverpool have done well for themselves since then, Sherwood thinks that the Red should have kept the Brazilian because of his ability to make cheeky passes in the final third.

“If they would have liked to have kept any player it would have been Coutinho,” Sherwood said.

“I think he’s that one who can open up the defence, he’s got that cute pass, little bit of disguise on his pass, that guile which I think they miss.

“I’m sure they’ll be looking for that.”

He then added that the Merseyside outfit would be benefited with the presence of a player in the mould of the former Inter man. He also hoped that Liverpool go on to win the Champions League, which would make Coutinho feel like his decision to leave the Anfield outfit was a wrong one.

“They certainly could do with a Christian Eriksen-type, or Coutinho who they had at the club.

“Obviously he wanted to leave to go to Barcelona.

“Hopefully for Liverpool’s sake they win a Champions League and Barcelona don’t and it will prove his decision was wrong.”

There is still a long way to go for Liverpool in the Champions League. Last year, they made it to the final and would like to improve on that this year.

