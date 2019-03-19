×
Manchester United in pole position to sign £72 million forward, Real Madrid take first steps to sign United star demanded by Zidane and more Premier League transfer news: March 19, 2019

U. K. Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
2.05K   //    19 Mar 2019, 19:49 IST

Real Madrid CF v RC Celta de Vigo - La Liga
Real Madrid CF v RC Celta de Vigo - La Liga

Hello and welcome to the Premier League transfer news and rumours of the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Premiership!

Update on Julio Cesar Torres

Tottenham Hotspur have been reported to have signed a pre-agreement with Julio Cesar Torres, a Bolivian youngster. His agent Gonzalo Anciar has revealed that a presentation was made based on the strengths of the player and was shown to some clubs.

He then added that the player preferred a move to Real Valladolid in Spain but they came in contact with Tottenham via a French businessman, which is when they signed a pre-contract. 

“We followed up on Julio and we put together a folder that specifies his technical, tactical, physical and psychological skills, which we presented to sport entrepreneurs. In the first instance, he was interested in Valladolid in Spain, but a French businessman came in contact with Tottenham and we signed a pre-contract,” Anciar said.

He then added that they have to be in England during the last week of April and that he will have a 15-day trial period with the club in order to assess whether they sign him permanently.

“We have to be in England on April 28 so that for 15 days Julio can do all the analysis, which will depend on him staying, the businessman is taking care of the stay.”

However, Alasdair Gold is of the opinion that the north London outfit don’t have him signed yet and labeled the stories as “rubbish” while also likening it to the Wilmar Barrios to Spurs stories.

“Have seen stories and a photo floating around of a young Bolivian player signing for Spurs to join the development squad. I understand it's a load of rubbish. Reminds me of the Wilmar Barrios done deal stories in each of the last two window,” he tweeted.


 

U. K. Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Writing was just a hobby I picked to escape from the stress of A-levels. And now, it is exactly what pays my bills every month. Write for multiple platforms with interest in both football and cricket. Have a tendency to be on the dark side.
