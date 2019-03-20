×
Juventus considering move for €200 million Manchester United target, Zidane wants Premier League midfielder at Madrid and more Premier League transfer news: March 20, 2019

U. K. Dey
FEATURED WRITER
News
2.22K   //    20 Mar 2019, 19:13 IST

Real Madrid CF v RC Celta de Vigo - La Liga
Real Madrid CF v RC Celta de Vigo - La Liga

Hello and welcome to the Premier League transfer news and rumours of the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Premiership.

Balague on Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino should consider staying at Spurs according to Spanish journalist Guillem Balague. Balague believes that while the Argentine owes nothing to Spurs, the former Espanyol boss will have to be at a club who fully want him.

He added that Manchester United are currently sorted with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as the manager since the Norwegian has done well with the Red Devils.

 “I do have the impression as well that he has given everything to Spurs and he owes them nothing,” Balague said.

“So in a way would be a good summer to find a solution or find another challenge.

“But he has to be somewhere that absolutely fully believes in him because if you’re going to a club that is doubting between Solskjaer and Pochettino then it’s best to stay where you are.

“If I’m Pochettino, I think it seems like Man United are sorted. It seems like they’ve found with Solskjaer the right mood and the right link to the past and a lot of things that are in his favour.”

As a result, Balague believes that the former Southampton manager should consider focusing on the job he currently has at Spurs and that there is no point leaving the Londoners if another club with bigger ambitions come in to acquire his services in the summer.

“If that’s the case why even think that leaving is a possibility? Why not focus on the job in hand?

“My thoughts are that Pochettino has done everything and more for Spurs, but if there is not a club with bigger ambitions and more money then why not stay at Spurs.”

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Real Madrid CF Football Raphael Varane N'Golo Kante Football Latest Transfer News & Rumors Manchester United Transfer News Football Transfer Roundups
U. K. Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Writing was just a hobby I picked to escape from the stress of A-levels. And now, it is exactly what pays my bills every month. Write for multiple platforms with interest in both football and cricket. Have a tendency to be on the dark side.
