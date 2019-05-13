×
Manchester City target 7 Real Madrid & Barcelona players, Barcelona complete deal for Manchester United star and more Premier League transfer news: May 13, 2019

Umid Dey
FEATURED WRITER
News
2.89K   //    13 May 2019, 20:17 IST

Real Madrid CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga
Real Madrid CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga

Hello and welcome to the Premier League transfer news and rumours of the day! The Premier League season 2018-19 is officially over and now comes the time for summer transfers.

Almost every club in the top six – and beyond – need some fixes here and there and here are some of the top stories of the day surrounding the Premiership!

What next for De Ligt?

Matthijs De Ligt is currently one of the hottest prospect in the transfer market for clubs all around Europe. After an excellent season with Ajax, where his leadership helped the Dutch side reach the semi-finals of the Champions League, it might just be time for him to make the leap abroad.

Barcelona, Manchester United and Liverpool have been linked with the superstar with the Catalans seemingly the most favourite. However, according to the player himself, he doesn’t know yet as to whether he is going to leave Ajax or not. He also added that while he has had conversations with other clubs, no agreement has taken place.

"Has it been my last game at the Johan Cruyff Arena? I do not know yet," De Ligt is quoted as saying.

"There are conversations, but there is still no agreement. With who? The newspapers write, so choose one yourself."

Meanwhile, Ajax director of football Edwin van der Sar has claimed that the prized youngster will be off this summer. The former Manchester United goalkeeper also added that he hopes to see the youngster leaving with his head held high. 

“I think these will be de Ligt’s final games with Ajax, but I hope he goes out on a high,” he said.

Finally, he revealed that De Ligt, who has been at Ajax for a long time now, would go to either England or Spain.

“He’s been here since he was a child and will end up at a big club. I think he’ll go to England or Spain.”

