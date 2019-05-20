Adidas willing to help Real Madrid land €188 million superstar, Manchester United can sign long-term target on one condition and more Premier League transfer news, May 20, 2019

Redknapp on Gareth Bale

Former Tottenham manager Harry Redknapp has claimed that Gareth Bale would be a fantastic addition to any side that he joins. The Welshman has been linked with a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu with a return to Tottenham and a move to Manchester United being touted.

And according to Redknapp, he would be a great addition to any side as he has the ability to make the difference and turn the game around for the side that he plays for.

"Whoever signs him will be signing a fantastic player," Redknapp said. "Any club he can go to he can make a difference - he can turn any club around.

Redknapp believes that Manchester United would make a great decision if they sign the former Southampton star as Bale, according to his former manager, can make an instant impact for the side he goes due to the talent that he has.

"He would be a great signing for anyone - Man United could do with Gareth Bale.

"There's not a club in the country where he wouldn't make a massive impact. I think he's an incredible talent.”

Finally, he concluded by stating that regardless of who acquires the services of the Wales star – be it Manchester United or Tottenham – will be lifted with the presence of the superstar forward.

"Anybody who gets Gareth Bale is going to lift them. If it's Spurs, Man United, whoever it is, it would be an amazing signing for them."

This season is almost certain to be the last one for the Welshman at the Santiago Bernabeu.

