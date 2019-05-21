×
Manchester United negotiating €60 million deal for talented star, Manchester City eying move for 2 of Spain's brightest midfielders and more Premier League transfer news, May 21, 2019

Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
5.87K   //    21 May 2019, 20:44 IST

Manchester United v West Ham United - Premier League
Manchester United v West Ham United - Premier League

Hello and welcome to the Premier League transfer news and rumours of the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Premiership!

Giroud signs extension

Chelsea star Olivier Giroud has signed an extension with the Blues that will keep him at the club for another year. There were whispers in the air that claimed that the former Arsenal star was set to leave the club but all that has been quashed now.

After signing the deal, Giroud admitted that he was really happy about it as he wanted to stay at the Stamford Bridge for another year at least. He also hopes that he can add more trophies to his cabinet.

‘I am very happy to sign a new contract. I really wanted to stay at least one more year - I have felt a part of the team, the family, since the beginning and hopefully there will be more trophies to come.’

Meanwhile, Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia was also happy with the forward’s decision. She noted that despite not getting enough minutes, the Frenchman has been able to do well for his team.

She mentioned his unselfish link-up play and his Europa League goals and hoped that he could add a European title to his name in Baku.

‘We are very pleased that Olivier will be a Chelsea player for another season. Since joining us 18 months ago, he has at times had to be patient and wait for opportunities, but has still been able to make a positive contribution to the team.
‘Whether it is his unselfish link-up play or his 10 Europa League goals this season, he has been a crucial member of the squad and we hope he will be able to pick up a second Chelsea winner’s medal in Baku later this month to accompany last season’s FA Cup win.’
