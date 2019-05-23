×
Real Madrid make €120 million bid for Barcelona target, Manchester United target wants to join the Red Devils and more Premier League transfer news, May 23, 2019

Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
6.76K   //    23 May 2019, 21:51 IST

Real Madrid Unveil New Manager Zinedine Zidane

Hello and welcome to the Premier League transfer news and rumours of the day! Here are the top stories surrounding the Premiership tonight!

Crystal Palace

Former Chelsea star Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink thinks that Chelsea will make an effort sign Crystal Palace duo Wilfried Zaha and Aaron Wan Bissaka if their transfer ban is lifted.

Hasselbaink believes that Wan Bissaka can actually learn a lot from Cesar Azpilicueta and then eventually take his spot at Stamford Bridge because of the talent he possesses.

“If Chelsea don’t have a transfer ban, I think they will target two Crystal Palace players,” said Hasselbaink. “Firstly, Aaron Wan-Bissaka can push Cesar Azpilicueta for a starting place and will learn a lot from him. He’s a very good right back, and can defend very well.”

He then added that given Zaha's ability to dribble past players, he could be a good addition to the Londoners, especially if Hazard leaves. He believes that the Blues need four wingers – which is why Zaha would be a decent addition.

“And then Wilfried Zaha brings the excitement. If Eden Hazard goes, you need somebody to take players on. Yes, they have Callum Hudson-Odoi but any good side needs four wide players, especially if something happens to Pedro or Willian.”

Finally, he added that it would be hard for Palace to keep the duo and finished off by claiming that it is best for Zaha to stay in London with Chelsea.

“I think it will be difficult for Crystal Palace to keep them, with all due respect.
“If they’re going to go, I think it’s best for them to stay in London. Zaha had a difficult move to Manchester United that didn’t work out so I think it’d be good for him to stay in London.”
Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Real Madrid CF Football Ivan Rakitić Leroy Sane EPL Transfer News & Rumors Manchester United Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News
