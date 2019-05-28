×
Cristiano Ronaldo wants Juventus to sign €160 million Real Madrid target, €100 million Manchester United target hands in transfer request and more Premier League transfer news: May 28, 2019

Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
1.36K   //    28 May 2019, 20:03 IST

Juventus v Atalanta BC - Serie A
Juventus v Atalanta BC - Serie A

Hello and welcome to the Premier League transfer news and rumours of the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Premiership!

Marcotti on De Ligt

Matthijs De Ligt is perhaps the most coveted player in Europe right now and according to journalist Gabrial Marcotti, his agent Mino Raiola is trying to get clubs to start a bidding war for him.

Marcotti claims that Raiola has offered him to Barcelona and Real Madrid and has also used the media to link him to the Red Devils. And while Marcotti cited reports from England claiming that United are out of the race, he believes that Barcelona will find it financially hard to buy De Ligt.

“He’s trying to create an auction right, so he’s punted De Ligt to Real Madrid, he’s linked him to Manchester United, he’s offered him of course to Barcelona,” he said.
“Some reports in England say United are pulling out of the race for De Ligt, that all seems to be up in the air. But I think it’s a numbers game for Barca frankly. They’ve already spent a ton of money on Frenkie de Jong.
“They definitely can spend money to reinforce the squad but if you’re going to spend €80million on De Jong and you’re going to go after [Antoine] Griezmann who’s probably going to cost you north of €120m as well, then it becomes difficult to also add De Ligt.

He then added that unless the Catalans let go of star players like Philippe Coutinho or Ivan Rakitic, it will be hard for the rumours to go away.

“Unless you sell the likes of [Philippe] Coutinho, of [Ivan] Rakitic, [Jasper] Cillessen is another one who is probably going to go.
“Unless you sell all these guys at big, big numbers, and that’s frankly a little bit difficult to do right now. So De Ligt is still out there, not committed yet.”
Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Juventus Football Cristiano Ronaldo Paul Pogba EPL Transfer News & Rumors Manchester United Transfer News Football Transfer Roundups
